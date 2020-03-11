How Fox News Covers Coronavirus — And How It Covered Ebola

Reprinted with permission from MediaMatters

In the run-up to the 2014 midterm elections, cable news outlets — and Fox News in particular — fearmongered over an Ebola outbreak in Africa, before suddenly dropping the story after the votes were counted. Fox News figures pushed hard on the idea that President Barack Obama’s administration was inept at responding to a potential pandemic.

As America faces a coronavirus pandemic under President Donald Trump, many of those same people are now singing a different tune.