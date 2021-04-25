The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

US Sending Urgently Needed Vaccine Components And Medical Gear To India

@reuters

Medical equipment and supplies

By Andrea Shalal WILMINGTON (Reuters) -The United States will immediately provide raw materials for COVID-19 vaccines, medical equipment and protective gear to help India respond to a massive surge in COVID-19 infections, a White House spokeswoman said on Sunday. "The United States is working around the clock to deploy available resources and supplies," National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne said in a statement. Horne said the materials would help India manufacture the Covishield vaccine. The United States would also send therapeutics, rapid diagnostic test kits and ventilators. Was...

Related Articles Around the Web
india pandemic emergency

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Why All Roads For Infrastructure Lead Through West Virginia

@GrassrootsSpeak

Rusted Bellaire Bridge in Benwood, West Virginia.

Photo by Thomas (Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 Generic)
Reprinted with permission from DC Report

Moderate Republicans have announced a counter-offer to the Biden administration's $2 trillion-plus infrastructure proposal.

Led by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), the moderates put out a two-page glossy marketing blurb that significantly scales down Biden's package. It cuts critical infrastructure investment and has a price tag of $568 billion.

Keep reading... Show less
biden infrastructure

Close
Copy link