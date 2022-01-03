Indicted Russian Tech Mogul May Know Secrets Of Kremlin Election Meddling

Bipartisan Senate Report Reveals Damning Evidence On Trump And Russia
In December 18, Russian tech millionaire Vladislav Klyushin was extradited from Switzerland to the United States — where he is facing insider trading charges. And according to Bloomberg News reporters Henry Meyer, Irina Reznik and Hugo Miller, U.S. authorities consider Klyushin a “Kremlin insider” who “works with the Russian government’s top echelons” and may have valuable information on Russian interference in the United States’ 2016 presidential election.
“Just 18 months earlier,” the Bloomberg reporters explain, “Klyushin received a medal of honor from Russian President Vladimir Putin…. Klyushin’s cybersecurity work and Kremlin ties could make him a useful source of information for U.S. officials, according to several people familiar with Russian intelligence matters. Most critically, these people said, if he chooses to cooperate, he could provide Americans with their closest view yet of 2016 election manipulation.”
Meyer, Reznik and Miller report that according to sources, Klyushin’s “transfer to the U.S. represents a serious intelligence blow to the Kremlin” that “would deepen if Klyushin decides to seek leniency from U.S. prosecutors by providing information about Moscow’s inner workings.” The Bloomberg reporters note that although Switzerland granted the United States’ extradition request for Klyushin, it denied one from the Russian government.
“Indications of Klyushin’s vantage point are peppered throughout U.S. filings,” Meyer, Reznik and Miller report. “His IT firm, M-13, worked for the Russian presidency, government and ministries, according to his insider trading indictment. Among his subordinates was a former military intelligence official named Ivan Yermakov, who is charged alongside Klyushin in the indictment. Yermakov is also a defendant in a 2018 indictment from U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team that accuses him and 11 other Russians of hacking into Democrats’ computers systems.”
After weeks of being MIA during an unprecedented surge of COVID-19 cases in his state, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Fort Lauderdale Monday.
He spent much of his time, as did his stunningly anti-science surgeon general, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, dismissing COVID-19 vaccines as a help, downplaying the severity of symptoms of the omicron variant, and whining and complaining about how the federal government isn’t giving him the monoclonal treatment meds he’s convinced he needs.
Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, who oversees Orlando County, the largest in the state, ripped into DeSantis Tuesday, demanding to know where the governor was and why he wasn’t offering any help.
“Our residents, all Florida residents, should be outraged, and they should ask the question, ‘Where is our state? Where is our governor? Where is Ron DeSantis now?’ When is the last time you saw the governor do a press briefing on COVID-19?” Demings said at a press conference.
Miami-Dade had officially hit a 25% positivity rate, meaning one in four tests has returned positive in the last week.
DeSantis continues to advocate for COVID-19 treatment—meaning monoclonal antibody, specifically Regeneron, treatments—versus vaccinations, masks, social distancing, and virtual gatherings as prevention or as a way of minimizing illness. He repeatedly said Monday he would open more sites to offer treatment, but only based on what the state would be provided by the federal government.
DeSantis, along with Sen. Marco Rubio, has been going on and on for months about how they’re begging the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra to reverse course on the November decision to ration monoclonal antibody (mAb) drugs for the outpatient treatment of COVID-19.
DeSantis went on to make light of the COVID-19 cases, and again blamed the federal government for the lack of home tests, but took no responsibility for the lack of testing centers in the state.
What DeSantis left out of his finger-pointing presser was that vaccines and boosters are significant when it comes to how sick you get, with omicron or any known variant of COVID-19.
DeSantis also attempted to divert blame and diminish stunning coronavirus cases as just something that happened when patients are admitted, for one thing, get tested, and find out they have COVID-19.
The study analyzed more than 528,000 omicron cases and 573,000 delta cases from Nov. 22 through Dec. 26 in England.
Ladapo admitted that hospitalizations weren’t nearly as high as case numbers in the state, which is likely due to vaccines and boosters, but instead focused on the reversal of the “completely senseless” decision of the federal government to withhold “effective treatments” for people.
In reality, there was a pause on Sotrovimab shipments for about three weeks, but by Dec. 17, the federal government resumed shipping, distributing about 1,000 doses to Florida, and on Dec. 27, another 2,580 doses.
Federal data shows that Florida hospitals also have nearly 10,000 doses of Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment on hand, and about 4,000 doses of Eli Lilly’s treatment. However, according to the Tampa Bay Times, those therapies have not proven to be effective against the omicron variant of the virus, leaving an overwhelming demand for GlaxoSmithKline’s Sotrovimab.
Ladapo spoke extensively about treatments but refused to discuss using masks or getting vaccines.
”It’s time for people to be living and make the decision they want regarding vaccination and enjoy the fact that many people have natural immunity and unwind this preoccupation with only covid as determining the boundaries and constraints and possibilities of life,” Ladapo said.
The surgeon general then went on to talk about “low-value” COVID-19 testing versus “high-value” testing. Meaning that older and more at-risk people should get tests versus children and healthier adults.
Again, in reality, Ladapo’s comments are 100% irresponsible and inaccurate. Bloomberg reports pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations have risen to record levels in the omicron surge, amplifying the need for kids to get boosters and vaccines.
New hospital admissions of kids with COVID-19 have increased 66% to 378 a day on average for the week ending Tuesday, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The last peak occurred in early September at a daily count of 342.
“The majority of our hospitalized kids are in the hospital because they are sick with COVID symptoms,” Roberta DeBiasi, the hospital’s infectious disease chief told Bloomberg. She added that it’s rare for children to arrive for another reason and be incidentally diagnosed with COVID-19.
“We occasionally have someone who, for instance, was here for surgery or trauma and was noted to be positive for Covid, but that is not very common,” said DeBiasi.
Ladapo defended Regeneron, saying that there’s “a difference between laboratory data and clinical data,” and alleging that perhaps monoclonal treatments were withheld because the head of HHS, Becerra doesn’t have a clinical background.
DeSantis finished the press conference declaring that Florida schools would not close and should not have mitigations. He railed against masks, particularly cloth masks—which the CDC has recently said aren’t as effective for omicron and urged the public to up their mask game. “I think they have a right to breathe,” DeSantis said, referring to mask usage.
”Let’s just be honest with people. When you have something that’s this widespread that is airborne, simply putting a cloth over [their faces] and thinking that it will somehow provide good protection, that’s just not accurate,” DeSantis said about what he called “draconian policies.”
DeSantis ended by slamming vaccine passports, saying they haven’t worked and that not having them is the reason people enjoy traveling to Florida.
Watch the entire Desantis address below:
Florida Governor Ron Desantis Offers Lies and Blames on Omicron
Sen. Johnson Promotes ‘Worst' Anti-Vax Charlatan On Twitter
Republican Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) continues to prove he has the intellectual understanding of a weevil when it comes to the science of vaccines. There exist a great many conservative-leaning quacks that couldn't understand the science of vaccines they asked Alexa, but Senator Johnson appears committed to publically broadcasting his ignorance on television whenever he can.
On a recent appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight with guest host Sean Duffy, Johson called the nation's Covid response a "miserable failure" and castigated Dr. Anthony Fauci for misleading the public about masks and vaccines when, in fact, Dr. Fauci modify his views in light of new scientific developments.
JOHNSON: Listen, we all hoped and prayed the vaccines would be 100% effective, 100% safe, but they’re not. We now know that fully vaccinated individuals can catch COVID, they can transmit COVID. So what’s the point?
For christ's sake! Even a grad school child understands that vaccines are not full-proof. Dr. Fauci nor anyone at the CDC ever said that vaccines were 100% effective. Conversely, what was said is that vaccines are objectively safer than hospitalizations or death. Senator Johnson is either pretending to be a complete dummy and just wants to spread misinformation so as to make President Biden look bad, or he's really as clueless on vaccines as he is on other important matters. One thing is completely clear when it comes to the science of vaccines: If you’re fully vaccinated, COVID-19 is far less likely to send you to the hospital or cemetery.
The rate among unvaccinated people is exponentially greater than people who received the vaccine.
Johnson, however, appeared to up the ante on stupidity by insisting we’re not recognizing the benefits of natural immunity or the danger from “vaccine injuries.” Indeed, a sore arm, muscle aches, and head tension are all common side effects from the vaccine. Moreover, anyone feeling those effects should be pleased to know that their immune system is strong. Serious adverse events from the Pfizer vaccine, for instance, are less than one percent. More important, studies have shown that the Omicron is so transmissible that it can ravage natural immunity. Duffy said he knows “scores of people who’ve been vaccinated and boosted and they’ve all got Omicron!” Again, failing to understand the difference in outcomes or choosing to promote misinformation to boost ratings. One NYC ER doctor, however, was not having any of it.
Don't expect Senator Johnson to grasp any of this anytime soon.