Internal Polls Show Trump Jeopardizing Safe GOP House Seats

The White House

Republicans entered the 2020 cycle as longshots to win control of the House back after the party was unceremoniously swept out of power in the midterm elections.

But the GOP hoped to at least chip away at the Democrats' majority in November, when Democrats will be defending 31 seats Donald Trump carried in 2016.

Yet a trio of recent House polls shows Trump's unpopularity is hampering that effort, dragging down Republicans in districts they've held for years — and raising the possibility that the party will slip further into the minority once the election is through.

"Overall Trump is an albatross around the neck of these Republican candidates," Stu Rothenberg, a political analyst who has been predicting congressional races for decades, said in an interview.

As the country becomes more and more politically polarized, the practice of "ticket-splitting" — where people vote for candidates from different parties on the same ballot — has drastically declined. That means success of the Republican Party is much more dependent on the success of Trump himself. And with Trump down to Biden across the country, it makes it harder for Republican candidates to cut into the lead of their opponents, let alone pull out ahead.

So far, polling in Senate races has shown that Trump's unpopularity is putting the Republican Party's control of the upper chamber at risk.

And now, internal polling from three historically Republican-held House seats is showing the same trend.

In Indiana's 5th District, a suburban Indianapolis seat being vacated by retiring GOP Rep. Susan Brooks, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee released a poll showing the Democratic nominee ahead.

According to the DCCC's survey, Democratic nominee Christina Hale leads Republican nominee Victoria Spartz, 51 percent to 45 percent. That same poll also found Biden leading Trump, 53 percent to 43 percent.

Four years earlier, Trump carried this same district by 12 points.

Another DCCC poll from Texas' 6th District, located in the suburbs of Dallas-Forth Worth, showed the Democratic nominee trailing incumbent GOP Rep. Ron Wright by 4 points, 41 percent to 45 percent. That same poll also found Trump and Biden tied in the district, even though Trump carried it four years earlier by 12 points.

And in Pennsylvania's 1st District, another suburban seat that's evaded Democrats for years, the Democratic nominee trails GOP Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick by just 1 point, according to a poll from House Majority PAC — a Democratic super PAC aimed at electing Democrats to Congress.

That survey found Biden leading Trump, 52 percent to 48 percent.

Of course, internal polling should be taken with a grain of salt, as parties often have an agenda when releasing numbers.

However, an analysis by CNN's Harry Enten found a correlation between parties that release more internal polls and the odds of that party doing well in an election. And so far, Democrats have released far more internal polls than Republicans.

"When one party puts out a lot more internal polls than normal, it is good for their side," Enten wrote. "Parties tend to release good polling when they have it."

Ultimately, Enten wrote that the bevy of internal polls showing Democrats either winning or competitive in seats Trump carried four years earlier is a bad sign for the GOP.

"For Republicans, something needs to change or they're going to get blown out come November," Enten wrote.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.

Reprinted with permission from MediaMatters

On July 10, CNN's Oliver Darcy reported that Blake Neff, the top writer for Tucker Carlson's prime-time Fox News show, had been anonymously posting racist, misogynistic, homophobic, and other offensive content on an online forum for five years. Neff used racist and homophobic slurs, referred to women in a derogatory manner, and pushed white supremacist content while writing for Carlson's show. Neff resigned after CNN contacted him for comment.

As Darcy reported, in an interview with the Dartmouth Alumni Magazine, Neff claimed anything Carlson read during his show was initially drafted by him. Darcy also found instances where there was "some overlap between the forum and the show," as sometimes the "material Neff encountered on the forum found its way on to Carlson's show."

During a 2018 appearance on Fox's The Five to promote his book Ship of Fools, Carlson mentioned Neff by name, calling him a "wonderful writer." Carlson also included Neff in the acknowledgments of the book.


s3.amazonaws.com


Before joining Fox News, Neff worked at The Daily Caller, a conservative news outlet that Carlson co-founded. The outlet has published a number of white supremacists, anti-Semites, and bigots.


Carlson has a long history of promoting white supremacist content on his show. His show has featured many guests who have connections to white supremacy and far-right extremism. Carlson has regularly been praised by Neo-Nazis and various far-right extremist figures, and he's been a hero on many white supremacist podcasts. Users of the extremist online message boards 4chan and 8chan have repeatedly praised Carlson.

The manifesto released by the gunman who killed 20 people in El Paso, Texas, in 2019 was strewn with content that echoed talking points from Carlson's show. Days after the shooting, Carlson declared that calling white supremacy a serious issue is a "hoax" as it is "actually not a real problem in America."

Carlson has been hemorrhaging advertisers following his racist coverage of the Black Lives Matters movement and the recent protests against police brutality. Now that we know his top writer was using content from white supremacist online message boards for Carlson's show, it is more imperative than ever that advertisers distance their brands away from this toxicity.

