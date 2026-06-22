Servile Republicans Who Hated Obama's Iran Pact Now Praise Trump's Ruinous 'Deal'
Republicans spent years attacking former President Barack Obama’s Iran deal, arguing before its ratification that Obama didn’t give them enough information. After the deal went into effect, GOP leaders slammed the agreement for giving Iran too much sanctions relief.
But now that their Dear Leader Donald Trump struck what appears to be a much worse deal that gives Iran triple the amount of sanctions relief, a new money source in tolling the Strait of Hormuz, and no actual mechanism to ensure Iran gets rid of its nuclear program, Republicans are praising Trump and supporting his agreement with the hostile nation.
“He’s the leader of our party. We have to give him the grace and the space to do what he needs to do,” Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) told NBC News. “He’s a phenomenal negotiator, better than anybody here in the Senate, times 100, and he’s doing what needs to be done. … With extraordinarily few exceptions, he’s got the full backing and support of the conference.”
Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) was presented with her past criticism of Obama’s Iran deal in an appearance on News Nation, with the reporter quoting Blackburn’s past comments demanding Obama release every provision of his deal. When the reporter asked why Blackburn isn’t demanding the same from Trump, Blackburn replied, “This is very different from what Obama did.”
Okay then.
Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) took his Trump bootlicking to new heights when he said was onboard with the deal before ever seeing its contents.
“I know as much as anybody who listens to Fox … if I’m confronted with who to believe, I’m going to believe Donald Trump,” Cramer told Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo, proving he’s an idiot, a rube, or more than likely, both.
Hell, even Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), a warmongering Iran hawk who hated Obama’s deal and encouraged Trump to launch this idiotic war in Iran, says he backs Trump’s agreement that experts say is a total capitulation to a hostile nation.
“We’re off to a good start—opening up the strait, having a framework,” Graham told NBC News. “I want to see the [memorandum of understanding]. But if we can pull this off as described by the Trump administration, it’d be a good deal. The only question I have is, will Iran actually go there? But time will tell.”
As Republicans fall in line and cheer on their Dear Leader, Trump himself seems to be getting cold feet.
“This is a memorandum of understanding. It might not be the kind of document I should be signing. If it doesn’t work out, I’m blaming JD,” Trump said Wednesday. While that seemed like a joke, it seems Trump is actually laying the groundwork to blame Vice President JD Vance if the deal ends up backfiring.
Ultimately, Trump’s deal with Iran to end the war he started is an unmitigated disaster. Iran is coming out of the deal with its missile capabilities still intact, hundreds of billions in new revenue, and the knowledge that it can hold the global economy hostage to defend itself from future attacks by closing the Strait of Hormuz. They gave up almost nothing, and left the supposed greatest superpower in the world with the biggest military slinking away with its tail between its legs.
If a Democrat had made this deal, Republicans would be screaming from the rooftops about how bad it is. But because they are cowardly sycophants who fear that criticizing Trump will tank their careers, they instead are getting in line to give their Dear Leader his way.
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- Tom Cotton, the Senate’s foremost Iran hawk, is in a Trump-induced jam - POLITICO ›
- How Trump's 14-point Iran deal compares with Obama's 160-page nuclear agreement | The Times of Israel ›
- Some Republican hawks in US Senate, usually allied with Trump, break with him on Iran deal | The Times of Israel ›
- The Israeli Ultra-Hawks Who Feel Betrayed by Trump’s Iran Deal | The New Yorker ›
- Vance rejects claims Trump-Iran deal echoes Obama-era logic as hawks raise alarm ›
- How Trump's deal with Iran compares to Obama's | Reuters ›
- The Iran Hawks’ Stages of Grief - The Atlantic ›
- How Trump's deal with Iran compares to Obama's ›