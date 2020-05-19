Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Is Trump Taking Dubious Drug? His Doctor’s Note Doesn’t Say

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Once again, the Trump White House is releasing very creatively-crafted information surrounding the president's health. On Monday, after President Donald Trump claimed he is taking the anti-malaria drug he touted for weeks as a cure for coronavirus, hydroxychloroquine, the White House has released a letter that appears to try to suggest the president wasn't lying and that he is taking the dangerous drug.

But the letter, from Physician to the President Sean P. Conley, does not actually say Trump is taking the drug.

"As has been previously reported, two weeks ago one of the President's support staff tested positive for COVID-19. The President is in very good health and remains symptom-free. He receives regular COVID-19 testing, all negative to date," the letter begins.

"After numerous discussions he and I had regarding the evidence for and against the use of hydroxychloroquine, we concluded the benefit from treatment outweighed the relative risks."

"In consultation with our inter-agency partners and subject matter experts around the country, I continue to monitor the myriad studies investigating potential COVID-19 therapies, and I anticipate employing the sam shared medical decision making based on the evidence at hand in the future."

Nowhere does it actually say President Trump is taking hydroxychloroquine:



From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
hydroxychloroquine
Know First.
The stories you want. The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning.

Fed Chair Predicts Depression-Level Unemployment

Federal Reserve Bank chairman Jerome Powell

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has painted a grim picture of the future of the United States economy, saying that the coronavirus-fueled unemployment rate could climb past levels seen during the Great Depression, and that the economic recovery will be more uneven and slower than Donald Trump has claimed.

Powell made the comments in an interview with "60 Minutes" that aired Sunday night, Asked whether he thought 25 percent could be the peak unemployment rate in the United States in the next few months, Powell responded, "I think there're a range of perspectives. But those numbers sound about right for what the peak may be."

Keep reading... Show less
federal reserve bank