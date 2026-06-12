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Rising Up Against Trump-Kushner Resort Ripoff, Albanians Lead The Way

Rising Up Against Trump-Kushner Resort Ripoff, Albanians Lead The Way

Americans outraged by the Trump family’s ceaseless trashing of our culture and nature can look toward a small country on the Mediterranean to inspire resistance. While we await the president’s next round of vulgar vandalism in our capital, the people of Albania are pouring into the streets of their capital to stop Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump from degrading a gorgeous coastal refuge into yet another garish billionaire resort.

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