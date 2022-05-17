J’Accuse! Cheney Charges GOP Leadership ‘Enabled White Supremacy’

In the wake of the Buffalo, NY mass shooting that killed ten Black people, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) Monday morning leveled strong charges against the leadership of the House GOP, accusing them of enabling “white nationalism, white supremacy, and anti-semitism.”
The House GOP leadership has enabled white nationalism, white supremacy, and anti-semitism. History has taught us that what begins with words ends in far worse. @GOP leaders must renounce and reject these views and those who hold them.
— Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) May 16, 2022
House GOP leadership includes Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), and the chair of the House Republican Conference, Elise Stefanik (R-NY).
Over the weekend, after the Buffalo mass shooting, Stefanik became the face of the Republican Party’s embrace of a white supremacist, white nationalist, far-right conspiracy theory known as the “Great Replacement Theory.” It promotes the false, baseless, and racist belief that people of color are “replacing” white Americans – often by being systematically brought into the country – to disenfranchise white voters, to take their jobs, in college admissions, and in other areas of society.
NPR reports that “Payton Gendron, the 18-year-old white male accused of killing 10 people and wounding another three in Buffalo, allegedly said in his screed that the decrease in white birth rates equates to a genocide.”
It is being investigated as “a hate crime and an act of racially-motivated violent extremism.” Gendron’s 180-page “manifesto” references what he claims is the dwindling size of the white population, according to CNN.
The Washington Post reports that “Stefanik has not pushed the theory by name,” but “she and other conservatives have echoed the tenets of the far-right ideology as part of anti-immigrant rhetoric that has fired up the Republican base ahead of the midterm elections.”
A “series of Facebook ads published in September 2021 by Stefanik’s campaign committee … charged that Democrats were allowing undocumented immigrants into the United States as a ploy to outnumber, and eventually silence, Republican voters,” the Post adds, noting that Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) Sunday tweeted that Minority Leader McCarthy should be asked about it.
“Radical Democrats are planning their most aggressive move yet: a PERMANENT ELECTION INSURRECTION,” reads one of the ads, which shows a reflection of migrants in sunglasses Biden is wearing. “Their plan to grant amnesty to 11 MILLION illegal immigrants will overthrow our current electorate and create a permanent liberal majority in Washington.”
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.
- How the GOP has dealt with 'replacement theory,' before and after ... ›
- Liz Cheney: House GOP enabled "white nationalism ... and anti ... ›
- Cheney Embraces Her Downfall, Warning GOP of Trump in a Fiery ... ›
- Rep. Liz Cheney accuses House Republican leadership of enabling ... ›
- House Republicans are facing an internal reckoning over their harsh ... ›
- Liz Cheney calls out GOP leaders for enabling “white supremacy ... ›
- Liz Cheney accuses House GOP leadership of enabling white ... ›
- Liz Cheney says House GOP leaders 'have enabled' white ... ›