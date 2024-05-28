The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
Democrats Blast GOP For Delay Of Plaque Honoring Capitol Police

Rep. Zoe Lofgren

Rep. Zoe Lofgren

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) is among the House Democrats who has been an aggressive, outspoken proponent of a plaque honoring the police officers present at the U.S. Capitol Building during the violent January 6, 2021 insurrection. The plaque, however, has been held up, and Lofgren is expressing her frustration.

CBS News' Scott MacFarlane reports, "Lofgren and a group of other top House Democrats are questioning why a small plaque to honor police officers who saved the Capitol — and the lawmakers and staffers working there — on January 6, 2021 was not completed or installed by the March 2023 deadline required by law."

CBS News, according to MacFarlane, has obtained a copy of a letter that Lofgren sent to House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-Louisiana).

In the letter, Lofgren — who served on the January 6 Select Committee in 2022 — told Johnson, "I am deeply concerned about the delay in installing the plaque, which was mandated by law to be placed on the western side of the Capitol Building."

The plaque was part of a spending bill signed into law by President Joe Biden in March 2023.

The bill requires the creation of a plague listing the names of all the police officers who were present at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021.

Lofgren told CBS News, "Officers were brutally attacked. Yet, the plaque hasn't been finished. It's wrong. Not complying with the law is also disrespectful to the officers who saved our lives."

Reprinted with permission from Alternet.

Zoe Lofgren

