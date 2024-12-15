New Inspector General's Report Debunks January 6 Conspiracy Theories
The U.S. Department of Justice's (DOJ) Inspector General's Office has released a report detailing the "handling of its confidential human sources and intelligence collection efforts in the "lead-up" to January 6, 2021.
The report's release has inspired a variety of responses. Some MAGA Republicans view the report as proof that FBI agents, on January 6, 2021, ventured to the U.S. Capitol Building that day in the hope of making MAGA Republicans and Donald Trump supporters look bad.
But according to HuffPost reporter Michael Delaney, the report "debunks" claims the FBI engaged in illegal behavior.
In a December 12 tweet, Trump supporter Greg Price wrote, "BREAKING: The FBI had 26 confidential human sources at the Capitol on January 6, including four who entered the Capitol building and 13 who entered the 'restricted area' around the Capitol, according to a just released DOJ Inspector General report."
Vice-president-elect JD Vance, responding to Price's tweet, wrote, "For those keeping score at home, this was labeled a dangerous conspiracy theory months ago."
But Delaney tweeted that the report is a "debunking" of a conspiracy theory — not proof that it has any merit.
Delaney posted, " The underlying report here says there were no undercover FBI agents at the Capitol and that the informants had not been asked by the FBI to get involved, break laws, or incite the crowd. The report is a thorough debunking of the conspiracy theory Vance is describing."
