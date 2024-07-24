Hillary Clinton Responds Perfectly To JD Vance's Slur On Single Women
A clip from a Fox News interview with JD Vance during his 2022 Senate campaign is making the rounds—which is unfortunate for JD Vance. In the clip, Vance, who is Donald Trump’s running mate, said the country was being led by Democrats who are “a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too.” It’s assumed he was attacking people like Vice President Kamala Harris, who does not have biological children.
Cue former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who has helped the clip go viral:
In that interview, Vance also told host Tucker Carlson (because of course it was Tucker Carlson) that these “childless” Democrats “don’t really have a direct stake” in our country.
Thanks to Clinton sharing that clip, the Harris campaign had a chance to clap back at Vance, saying that “every single American has a stake in this country’s future.”
“Ugly, personal attacks from JD Vance and Donald Trump are in line with their dangerous Project 2025 agenda to ban abortion, decimate our democracy, and gut Social Security,” James Singer, a Harris campaign spokesman, told the Associated Press.
Though Harris may not have biological children, she is not in fact childless. When she married lawyer Doug Emhoff in 2014, she became the stepmother of his two children, Ella and Cole, who refer to her as “Momala.” No word on if Vance considers blended families valid.
By the way, at least one behavioral scientist has found that single, childless women are the happiest.
Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos.
