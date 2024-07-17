JD Vance Attempts To Delete His Past Anti-Abortion Extremism
Abortion is one of the defining issues of the 2024 election. Now, Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), the GOP's presumptive vice presidential nominee, is trying to conceal his past opposition for the procedure in all cases.
On Tuesday, JJ Abbott —former Pennsylvania Democratic Governor Tom Wolf's press secretary – combed through Vance's website and found that a page explaining his stalwart opposition to abortion is no longer publicly viewable. As of Tuesday evening, Vance's website, jdvance.com, now redirects to former President Donald Trump's campaign website.
Vance's now deleted statement reads:
I am 100 percent pro-life, and believe that abortion has turned our society into a place where we see children as an inconvenience to be thrown away rather than a blessing to be nurtured. Eliminating abortion is first and foremost about protecting the unborn, but it's also about making our society more pro-child and pro-family. The historic Dobbs decision puts this new era of society intomotion, one that prioritizes family and the sanctity of all life.
Shortly after the right-wing senator was selected, Politico noted that "it was on abortion where the Biden campaign and its aides and allies have focused much of their immediate attention — an issue that Democrats believe is a key vulnerability for Trump and that would be a critical element in a potential debate between Vance and Harris."
The news outlet also emphasized, "Trump has sought to neutralize abortion as a winning avenue for Democrats by saying he supports letting states decide the issue, even if it was his Supreme Court justices who enabled the fall of Roe v. Wade and saddled the Republican Party with a lightning-rod issue that became a major factor in the GOP’s underwhelming performance in the 2022 midterms."
Although Vance has since toned down his far-right abortion views "to more closely align with Trump’s," Politico adds that "past remarks on abortion and women — and his subsequent attempts to modify them — are providing Democrats running against Trump with rocket fuel for their strategy on abortion rights."
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.
