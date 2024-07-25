Vance Proves To Be Historically Unpopular Veep Choice
Donald Trump’s vice presidential pick is backfiring on him—big time. Appearing on CNN’s Erin Burnett OutFront Tuesday evening, data analyst Harry Enten dug into the polling and found bad news for Ohio Sen. JD Vance and the GOP. The numbers do not lie: Vance is the least liked running mate in 44 years.
“I have gone all the way back since 1980. He is the first guy immediately following a convention—a VP pick—who actually had a net negative favorable rating, that is underwater,” Enten told Burnett. “The average since 2000 is plus 19 points. JD Vance—making history in the completely wrong way.”
“Frankly, I don’t really understand the pick,” Enten said. “And apparently, neither do the American voters because we take a look at the net favorable rating for JD Vance—that’s the favorable minus unfavorable. It’s in negative net territory. Look at that. Negative 6 points.”
Vice presidential candidates usually enjoy a nice bounce following their party’s convention, and polls reflect the favorable opinions. There’s sort of a “new car smell” shininess to them, thanks to their big introduction on the national stage in all the hoopla of a convention. But as Enten says, “in this case, he’s dragging Trump down.”
Tapping Vance for the Republican ticket was a questionable decision in the first place, Enten points out. He performed far below other GOP candidates in his Senate win two years ago, even among the voters he and Trump most rely on—working-class white men.
“He was the worst performing Republican candidate in 2022 up and down the ballot in the state of Ohio,” Enten said. “He adds nothing there.”
It’s not likely to get better for the Republican ticket as the campaign continues and voters find out a lot more about Vance, who is a relative newcomer to the political scene.
They’ll be seeing things like this People magazine headline at the checkout counter and in their dentist’s waiting room: “J.D. Vance Isn't the Bridge-Building VP That Moderates Wanted: What He's Said About Women, Voting and Project 2025.”
That article includes such gems as:
- “Vance wants to end abortion, and once called rape and incest exceptions 'inconvenient'”
- “Vance suggested that people should stay in 'violent' marriages to preserve their kids' happiness”
- “Vance said he wants to ban pornography, and blamed it for low birth rates”
- “Vance opposes LGBTQ+ rights and has pushed harmful 'groomer' rhetoric about gay people”
- “Vance is the VP candidate that Project 2025's leaders wanted”
(By the way, a shout out to People for putting Project 2025, the far-right government blueprint crafted by Trump cronies, out into the mainstream.)
It’s no wonder Trump allies are increasingly nervous about this pick.
Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos.
