Harris Says Vance Is 'Creepy' And Obsessed With Controlling Women's Bodies
Vice President Kamala Harris is seizing on controversial comments Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) made in a 2022 podcast, and called the GOP's 2024 vice presidential nominee a "creep."
In a press release entitled "JD Vance Is a Creep (Who Wants to Ban Abortion Nationwide)," Harris said the Ohio senator is "weird," and described him as "the most unpopular VP pick in decades." She then noted: "we're all finding out just how creepy JD Vance and his Project 2025 plans are."
"In newly unearthed audio, Vance calls for a "federal response" to block women in red states from traveling to another to get an abortion — in the grossest way possible," Harris' campaign stated, with a link to the audio clip.
The clip itself is from a 2022 segment of a podcast hosted by Australian commentator Aimee Terese (who has called for putting "misogynists back in the Oval Office" and who has come out against "normalizing consent"). In the interview, Vance suggested that supporters of abortion are doing so in order to drive down Black birthrates — a popular conspiracy theory among the far right.
"“Let’s say Roe vs. Wade is overruled, Ohio bans abortion, you know, in 2022, let’s say 2024, and then every day George Soros sends a 747 to Columbus to load up disproportionately Black women to get them to go have abortions in California,” said Vance, who at the time was running in Ohio's Republican U.S. Senate primary. “Of course, the left will celebrate this as a victory for diversity... that’s kind of creepy, right?”
"“If that happens, do you need some federal response to prevent it from happening because it’s really creepy.” he continued. “And, you know, I’m pretty sympathetic to that, actually.”
In her statement, Harris slammed Vance's comments and likened his proposal to other Republican efforts around the country to ban abortion and in-vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments.
"JD Vance's obsession with controlling women's most personal health care decisions, from voting against protecting access to IVF, to advocating for tracking women's menstrual cycles, to calling for a national abortion ban to bar women from traveling to access the care they need, isn't just bad policy - it's creepy, it's unacceptable, and voters won't stand for it," she said.
The vice presidential hopeful has also had to recently walk back comments he made complaining that "childless cat ladies" are secretly running the government, and was lambasted on social media for apologizing to cats but not to women. Meghan McCain — the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain (R-Arizona) tweeted Thursday that the Ohio senator's remarks about women will cost the GOP politically in November.
"I have been trying to warn every conservative man I know - these JD comments are activating women across all sides, including my most conservative Trump supporting friends," she wrote. "These comments have caused real pain and are just innately unchristian."
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.