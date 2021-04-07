WATCH Jen Psaki Slam A Home Run Off Fox Reporter's Bogus Pitch
Even with Donald Trump out of office, his fervent lies and hysterias about voting fraud (and especially, mail-in voting fraud) live on. As Daily Kos has covered, the latest voter suppression effort propped up by these lies about voter fraud comes to us out of Georgia. As has now gone viral, a Black legislator, state Rep. Park Cannon, was arrested while trying to expose white Republicans celebrating the sweeping and extreme voter suppression law.
The optics of the voter suppression bill signing are actually worse than you might have imagined. Georgia has faced blowback in the form of calls for boycotts already, and big corporations based in the state, like Delta Airlines and Coca-Cola, have issued clarifying statements on where they stand on this legislation. The GOP has recently stepped up to battle Major League Baseball. And now? MLB has moved its 2021 All-Star Game from Georgia to Colorado.
All of this background sets the stage for a question from Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy at Tuesday's White House press briefing. Doocy asked Press Secretary Jen Psaki: "Is the White House concerned that Major League Baseball is moving their All-Star Game to Colorado, where voting regulations are very similar to Georgia?" A misleading, inaccurate question at best, for reasons Psaki delves into in her response. Her swift correction is really a must-watch.
Here's what Psaki has to say in the clip below:
Well, let me just refute the first point you made. First, let me say on Colorado. Colorado allows you to register on Election Day. Colorado has voting-by-mail where they send to 100 percent of people in the state who are eligible applications to vote-by-mail. Ninety-four percent of people in Colorado voted by mail in the 2020 election. And they also allow for a range of materials to provide, even if they vote on Election Day, for the limited number of people who vote on Election Day.
Psaki continued:
I think it's important to remember the context here. The Georgia legislation is built on a lie. There was no widespread fraud in the 2020 election. Georgia's top Republican election officials have acknowledged that repeatedly in interviews. What there was, however, was record-setting turnout especially by voters of color.
So, instead, what we're seeing here is for politicians who didn't like the outcome… They're not changing their policies to win more votes, they're changing the rules to exclude more voters. And we certainly see the circumstances as different. But ultimately, it's up to Major League Baseball to decide where they're holding their All-Star game.