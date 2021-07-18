The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Psaki Bombs Fox’s Doocy: Your ‘Biggest Concern’ Should Be Lethal Vaccine Lies

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki

Photo by The White House

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Fox News' Peter Doocy pelted White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki with extremist conspiracy theory questions on Friday related to a study released this week finding just 12 people on Facebook are responsible for 65 percent of all coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccine misinformation.

His questions were so contrived and baseless that Psaki at one point was forced to ask why the Fox News correspondent's "biggest concern" wasn't the increased numbers of Americans dying from coronavirus disinformation, which also happens to be the very disinformation he and his network are spreading.

"Okay so these 12 people who you have on a list, 12 individuals. Do they know that somebody at the Surgeon General's Office is going through their profile?" Doocy asked.

The information the White House shared came from this study by a group that is not a part of the federal government, and was published in countless news reports.

"Our biggest concern here, and I, frankly, think it should be your biggest concern, is [the misinformation] leading them to not take a vaccine. Young people, old people, kids, children – this is all being, a lot of them are being impacted by misinformation," Psaki said.

Doocy refused to address that, but went on to claim that the "big concern though, I think for a lot of people on Facebook is that now this is big brother watching you."

Minutes earlier he had falsely claimed that the Biden administration was "spying" on Americans' Facebook profiles.

Psaki did not respond to that falsehood – again, the information comes from a study of Facebook pages that are public on the social media platform -- but she slammed Doocy for prioritizing a conspiracy theory over Americans dying.

"They're more concerned about that than people dying across the country because of a pandemic where misinformation is traveling on social media platforms? That feels unlikely to me," she said. "If you have the data to back that up I'm happy to discuss it."

Doocy also fired up the old attack on Dr. Anthony Fauci, who said at the start of the pandemic that masks were not necessary – which at that point was based on the general scientific belief guided by the number of cases and what was known at the time, coupled with the dire lack of PPE for medical first responders.

"There are videos of Dr. Fauci from 2020 before anybody had a vaccine and he is out there saying there's no reason to be walking around with a mask and so is the administration going to contact Facebook and ask them to take that down?" Doocy asked.

Psaki refused to entertain that old conspiracy theory other than to remind Doocy that "science evolves" and "information evolves," but then slammed those who are spreading a false claim about the vaccine.

"I have never seen any data such as to suggest that, that the vaccines cause infertility, that is information that is irresponsible," she said.

Watch:

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
psaki bomb

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Cyber Ninjas Whine As Arizona 'Audit' Is Proved Utterly Pointless

@DevilsTower

Discredited Maricopa County, Arizona election "audit"

Screenshot from azaudit.org

Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos

It's been three weeks since the Arizona "audit"—a process that involved the most partisan of Trump partisans searching for "bamboo ballots" and the ghostly fingerprints of Hugo Chavez, under the supervision of a firm created expressly to bolster conspiracy theories—apparently came to a close. That is, the audit farce is still officially underway, but three weeks ago Cyber Ninjas tweeted out an announcement that they were done pretending to count ballots, and had moved onto the most critical part of the process: terminal whining.

Keep reading... Show less
Arizona Fraudit

Gaetz And Greene’s ‘America First’ Tour Booted Out Of Three Venues

@DevilsTower

Reps. Matt Gaetz, left, and Marjorie Taylor Greene

Photo from Rep. Matt Gaetz's verified Twitter

Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos

The leaders of the Republican Party—Rep. Matt Gaetz and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene—have been touring the nation. Whether this is part of Gaetz's plans for expanding his sex trafficking ring, Greene's recruiting drive for terrorists, or simply a cash grab by both, isn't clear (except for the part where it definitely is a cash grab). What is clear is that it's a keen demonstration of the GOP is making a "star" out of anyone who is merely willing to be disgusting on a regular basis.

Keep reading... Show less
gaetz-greene tour
x

Close
Copy link