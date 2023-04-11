The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
Manhattan D.A. Bragg Sues Jim Jordan Over Trump Case Meddling

Manhattan D.A. Bragg Sues Jim Jordan Over Trump Case Meddling

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Tuesday sued Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) to stop what Bragg called an "unconstitutional attack" on the ongoing criminal prosecution of former President Donald Trump in New York.

The lawsuit filed on Tuesday aims to block a subpoena of Mark Pomerantz, a former prosecutor who led the Manhattan district attorney's investigation of Trump. The subpoena, issued by the House Judiciary Committee that Jordan chairs, had sought Pomerantz's appearance before the committee for a deposition.

