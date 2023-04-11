Manhattan D.A. Bragg Sues Jim Jordan Over Trump Case Meddling
@reuters
April 11 | 2023
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Tuesday sued Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) to stop what Bragg called an "unconstitutional attack" on the ongoing criminal prosecution of former President Donald Trump in New York.
The lawsuit filed on Tuesday aims to block a subpoena of Mark Pomerantz, a former prosecutor who led the Manhattan district attorney's investigation of Trump. The subpoena, issued by the House Judiciary Committee that Jordan chairs, had sought Pomerantz's appearance before the committee for a deposition.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; editing by Doina Chiacu)