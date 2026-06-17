MAGA Extremist Just Won GOP Primary To Serve As Nevada's Top Election Official
Former state lawmaker Jim Marchant just won the Republican primary for Nevada Secretary of State, according to a report by The Answer Detroit. Marchant’s victory will set him up to oppose the incumbent, Democratic Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar, where he can potentially try to overturn the results of the 2028 presidential election on either Trump’s behalf or that of one of his supporters.
Marchant has spent his recent career baselessly questioning Nevada’s voting security and promulgating the debunked claim that he and Trump were victims of election fraud in 2020. In that year, when Marchant was defeated in his race for Nevada’s 4th Congressional District by Democratic Rep. Steven Horsford, while Trump lost to then-Vice President Joe Biden.
In 2020, Biden defeated Trump in the popular vote by 81.3 million to 74.2 million and by the same Electoral College margin (306-232) by which Trump defeated former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016. As conservative columnist George F. Will wrote in The Washington Post in February, Trump’s claims of being robbed have been indisputably disproved.
“Someone should read to him ‘Lost, Not Stolen,’ a 2022 report by eight conservatives (two former Republican senators, three former federal appellate judges, a former Republican solicitor general, and two Republican election law specialists),” Will explained. “They examined all 187 counts in the 64 court challenges filed in multiple states by Trump and his supporters. Twenty cases were dismissed before hearings on their merits, 14 were voluntarily dismissed by Trump and his supporters before hearings. Of the 30 that reached hearings on the merits, Trump’s side prevailed in only one, Pennsylvania, involving far too few votes to change the state’s result.”
Will added, “Trump’s batting average? .016. In Arizona, the most exhaustively scrutinized state, a private firm selected by Trump’s advocates confirmed Trump’s loss, finding 99 additional Biden votes and 261 fewer Trump votes.” Therefore he wrote of Trump, “The man who never alters his opinion is like standing water, and breeds reptiles of the mind.”
“Someone should read to him ‘Lost, Not Stolen,’ a 2022 report by eight conservatives (two former Republican senators, three former federal appellate judges, a former Republican solicitor general, and two Republican election law specialists),” Will explained. “They examined all 187 counts in the 64 court challenges filed in multiple states by Trump and his supporters. Twenty cases were dismissed before hearings on their merits, 14 were voluntarily dismissed by Trump and his supporters before hearings. Of the 30 that reached hearings on the merits, Trump’s side prevailed in only one, Pennsylvania, involving far too few votes to change the state’s result.”
Will added, “Trump’s batting average? .016. In Arizona, the most exhaustively scrutinized state, a private firm selected by Trump’s advocates confirmed Trump’s loss, finding 99 additional Biden votes and 261 fewer Trump votes.” Therefore he wrote of Trump, “The man who never alters his opinion is like standing water, and breeds reptiles of the mind.”
Reprinted with permission from Alternet
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