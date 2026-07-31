Democrats Demand House Probe Of Max Miller Over 'Disturbing' Abuse Allegations
The leaders of the Democratic Women’s Caucus are calling for the House Ethics Committee to “thoroughly investigate” GOP Rep. Max Miller of Ohio for recent allegations of abuse.
“The recent reports of domestic violence and child abuse against Representative Max Miller are deeply disturbing and Congress can’t ignore them. Allegations of violence against women and children have to be met with the utmost seriousness,” Reps. Emilia Sykes of Ohio, Hillary Scholten of Michigan, and Teresa Leger Fernández of New Mexico said in the statement.
They concluded, “Every woman and child deserves to live free from fear of violence, especially within the sanctity of their own home, and we will not stop fighting until that’s the reality.”
Miller was the subject of a recent profile in Mother Jones after reporters gained access to police reports and child custody filings related to Miller.
In the course of investigating potential child abuse of Miller’s two-year-old daughter, his now-ex-wife Emily Moreno—daughter of GOP Sen. Bernie Moreno of Ohio—alleged that Miller held a gun to her head, threw hot water at her, and shoved her.
A specialist investigating the child abuse allegation said that bruising near the collarbone of the child resembled a “handprint.”
Mother Jones reported that the documents in the Miller investigation included allegations of drug abuse, verbal abuse, and violent behavior against multiple women.
Despite the seriousness of these allegations, Republicans are standing by Miller and have not called for his withdrawal from his reelection race. The GOP has steadily seen the erosion of its majority in the House, and while Miller’s seat is safely Republican, a scandal like this could create an opening for Democrats.
The gun violence prevention and advocacy group Giffords has called for Miller to resign.
“Congress is no place for violent abusers who attack their family and hold a gun to their wife’s head. Max Miller needs to resign now—and if he refuses, the House should expel him,” the group’s Executive Director Emma Brown said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Ohio’s Republican Gov. Mike DeWine told a local news outlet that the allegations against Miller are “troubling,” but he did not call for his resignation or expulsion.
Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos
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