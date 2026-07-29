CNN Poll: Trump Approval Sinks To Lowest Level Since January 6 Insurrection
In his two terms in office, President Donald Trump has always had one thing going for him: No matter how bad his approval got with Democrats and independents, his standing with Republicans was so strong that it prevented the bottom from falling out for him and his party.
But after Trump made the ill-fated decision to launch a war in Iran—which is now entering its sixth month and continues to take a toll on gas prices and affordability in the U.S.—it appears that even Republicans are starting to hop off the Trump train.
A new CNN/SSRS poll released Wednesday found Trump’s approval at a dismal 34 percent—tied for the low level he notched days after he fomented the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.
His approval rating has been dragged down by the fact that a growing number of Republicans disapprove of the way he’s handling his job. CNN found that 78 percent of Republicans approve of the job he’s doing in office—a new low in CNN’s polling.
To put that into perspective, in late June 2024, then-President Joe Biden had a similarly low 73 percent approval rating among Democrats in a CNN poll. And we know how that next election turned out for the Democratic Party.
What’s more, among non-college-educated white voters—which has been Trump’s strongest voting bloc and helped him win in both 2016 and 2024—Trump’s approval rating is now underwater. Just 46 percent of non-college-educated white voters approve of the job he’s doing, down from 63 percent in February 2025.
Trump’s declining approval is almost certainly due to his war in Iran, which voters overwhelmingly disapprove of. Not only did it go against Trump’s promise not to start new foreign entanglements, but it has also spiked gas prices and inflation.
CNN’s poll found just 28 percent approve of his handling of the war, including just 66 percent of Republicans. An even lower 21 percent approve of his handling of gas prices, including less than half (48 percent) of Republicans.
CNN’s poll also clocked an even more concerning statistic for the Republican Party in the midterms: Just 19 percent of self-identified Republicans said they are enthusiastic about the remainder of Trump’s term. That’s a significant drop from CNN’s poll in February 2025, when 47 percent of Republicans were enthusiastic. And it gets to the heart of Republicans’ enthusiasm problem ahead of this November’s midterm elections.
With Republicans unenthused about the remainder of Trump’s term, it could keep those voters home during the midterms.
Indeed, Republican pollsters are warning about this very enthusiasm gap, saying they fear around one-fifth of GOP voters will either stay home or vote Democratic this fall—the outcome of which could lead the party to lose not only their House majority but the Senate, too.
Worse yet for Republicans is that Trump has no good way out of this war.
Iran has proven to be more resilient than Trump expected, with the country’s ability to block the Strait of Hormuz and hobble the global economy giving it leverage. And if Trump packs it in and leaves now, it would make him look like a loser who capitulated to a terroristic regime. Being labeled as a loser is perhaps Trump’s biggest fear—and why he has held onto his deranged belief that the 2020 election was stolen from him.
In sum, Trump’s war has been an abject disaster for American security and the economy—as well as for Republicans’ chances in the midterms.When the GOP loses this fall, it will be because they did not exercise their own power to block their Dear Leader for sinking the country into yet another forever war that does nothing for the American people.
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