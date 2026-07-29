On Media Tour, 'Citizen Vigilante' Director Appears On White Nationalist Shows
Uwe Boll, the director of Citizen Vigilante, went on white nationalist Kevin DeAnna’s program and criticized “Islamistic migrants” amid a media tour that included multiple right-wing shows from late June into early July — saying “they don’t adjust” and “instead, they want to take over, and they want to make everybody … Muslim or whatever.” During the tour, Boll also claimed migrants “don’t really learn, and they don’t really work” — and he promoted his new film, which reportedly “repeats the baseless great replacement conspiracy theory that Muslim immigrants have overrun” Europe.
The tour consisted of appearances on Newsmax and One America News Network and at least seven online shows, including DeAnna’s podcast, Human Events Daily with Jack Posobiec, The Anthony Rogers Show, Piers Morgan Uncensored, PBD Podcast, Lauren Chen’s show, and Mario Nawfal’s podcast.
Media Matters found full episodes of these online shows featuring Boll earned over 900,000 combined views on YouTube and Rumble, with PBD Podcast and Piers Morgan Uncensored accounting for more than 260,000 views and over 570,000 views, respectively.
According to WIRED, actor Armie Hammer plays a character in Boll’s new film who is “angered by what he sees as a Muslim takeover of the continent” and “embarks on an extrajudicial killing spree of migrants, youths, and judges he views as complicit.” The movie, which “was released in June just weeks after anti-immigrant riots roiled the UK and Northern Ireland,” has been “widely panned by critics who called it ‘astonishingly bad’ and ‘racist, xenophobic, ethnocentrist, alt-right agitprop.’” Since the film’s release, “white supremacists and other extremists have praised the movie’s message and claimed that it can act like a playbook to follow in real life,” and “some far-right groups have been holding live screenings of the film online.”
During his media tour, Boll claimed that his film is about “so many cases of random rapes, random stabbings, random violence” that have “happened based on mass migration, period”; that it is “completely unacceptable that this mass migration is still happening”; and that migration is “shuffl[ing] your own grave.”
On July 2, Boll told Piers Morgan that he opposes “this uncontrolled migration,” explaining, “I think these people need to get properly integrated and not like, OK, we let them in and then all the communities are completely overloaded with them and it all ends in a disaster.” On July 7, he told PBD Podcast host Patrick Bet-David that “as more illegal migration comes … they don't bring value to the society.”
On July 8, Boll appeared on DeAnna's Identity Politics podcast. As reported by journalist Christopher Mathias for MS NOW, DeAnna is “a prominent white nationalist,” who in 2012 wrote an article titled “White Nationalist Memo to White Male Republicans” encouraging white American men to “fight for a country of your own.”
During the interview, Boll told DeAnna that “it was clear for me that there will be people supporting [the movie] more from the conservative people, you know, and who knows the problems are real.” And while he discussed migrants in Europe with DeAnna, Boll said, “It’s all fake with political asylum,” and, “They’re just coming to be in the social services, basically, to get money,” adding that “they don’t really adjust, they don’t really learn, and they don’t really work.” He also told DeAnna that “media in Europe, and in the U.S., actually, tries to sugarcoat this fundamental different, like, ways of life of, for example, Islamistic migrants have, and then they're coming into the country and they don't adjust” and instead “take over.”
KEVIN DEANNA (HOST): Congratulations on the success of the movie. I mean, this has got to be way beyond your initial expectations. Or did you expect this all along?
UWE BOLL (DIRECTOR OF CITIZEN VIGILANTE): I mean, I expected that a lot of discussion will happen, and I didn’t expect that the audience will react so positive and overwhelming. You know, I got thousands of messages. People saying, “Finally, a movie presenting our point of view,” and so on. And that makes me happy. You know, I was aware that the established media will condemn it and flip completely out about it.
…
DEANNA: Was it something where — what really prompted this? Because obviously, it’s a hugely controversial topic and everything else, but — and you tell it straight and at the end, there’s a dedication to all the people who’ve been let down by the legal system. What made you decide on this, knowing that you might get in trouble for something like this, particularly with the way the situation is in Germany?
BOLL: I’m kind of a troublemaker, right? So I like to stir the pot.
...
So here, I was just, like, looking at the way — how the media in Europe, and in the U.S., actually, tries to sugarcoat this fundamental different, like, ways of life of, for example, Islamistic migrants have, and then they’re coming into the country and they don’t adjust. Instead, they want to take over, and they want to make everybody, like, now Muslim or whatever. You know? And that’s — they do crimes, then the crime’s getting downplayed. You know, then they’re getting, like, German passports, for example.
So then that’s like, “No. They didn't any crimes.” Right? So because now only Germans did the crime, as an example. So there was — there is so much tricks and trying to water down the real situation that I felt, you know, I cannot watch this anymore and I have to make a movie what comes like a sledgehammer. You know, like far above —
DEANNA: Right.
BOLL: — what they would ever green light, far above what they would ever think somebody would do actually.
Reprinted with permission from Media Matters
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