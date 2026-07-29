Report: Trumps Kept Silent About Max Miller's Alleged Abuse of White House Aide
President Donald Trump and his first lady, Melania, are accused of having long known that one of their staffers had beaten his then-girlfriend and their then-press secretary — and doing nothing about it.
That staffer, Rep. Max Miller (R-OH), is now facing renewed accusations of domestic violence.
“Miller's represented Ohio's heavily Republican Seventh District since 2023, after first holding several jobs in Donald Trump's first administration,” Nikki McCann Ramirez, a reporter from Rolling Stone who has long covered the Miller case, told MS NOW’s Chris Hayes on Tuesday. “Trump called him a great guy, supported his campaign for Congress. But multiple sources at the time told Politico that Miller's prior romantic relationship with former Trump press secretary Stephanie Grisham — remember her? — ended when he pushed her against a wall and slapped her in the face in his Washington apartment.”
Miller denied those allegations, but Ramirez drew attention to a long-overlooked column by Grisham in which she said that “she had told Donald and Melania Trump she was abused by a fellow White House staffer, and they didn't act on the information.” In that Washington Post op-ed, Grisham did not specify who the staffer was, yet Ramirez told Hayes that the staffer in question is believed to have been Miller.
“She wrote in this column, ‘Knowing what he knows, Trump has endorsed my ex's bid for Congress,’’” Ramirez told Hayes. “Now, as Miller runs for reelection, Republican lawmakers remain largely silent about these shocking allegations of violence.”
Earlier in the conversation, Hayes went into detail about new accusations against Miller.
“A child protection specialist reviewing the case said the bruising around the fracture resembled a handprint,” Hayes explained. Miller’s ex-wife Emily Moreno, the daughter of Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH), was the alleged victim.
“Moreno never filed a police report,” Hayes said. “Miller said the bruises might have come from a seatbelt. The investigation found insufficient evidence of a crime, but Moreno did tell detectives something. She said her daughter told her, quote, ‘Daddy's house is scary.’”
House Republicans have so far avoided speaking about the accusations against Miller. Ironically, Miller is considered to have been one of the prime movers and shakers behind opposing his colleague, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), when he was nominated to be Trump’s first attorneys general. Gaetz is accused of having inappropriate relationships with minors.
Reprinted with permission from AlterNet
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