Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

The Sedition Caucus, Under Oath

Rep. Jim Jordan at a House Freedom Caucus press conference

Screenshot from official Freedom Caucus Facebook

It is an indisputable fact that House Republicans, including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, were at the very heart of former President Donald Trump's coup plot to overturn the 2020 presidential election. While more than hints and clues have pointed to their involvement ever since the January 6 insurrection, their central role emerged this past week when notes of a December 27, 2020, conversation between Trump and the acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen were disclosed.

Informed by Rosen that the Department of Justice could not and would not reverse President Joe Biden's election victory, Trump urged him to "just say the election was corrupt [and] leave the rest to me and the [Republican] congressmen." Moments later, Trump referred specifically to Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, founder of the Freedom Caucus and close associate of Mark Meadows, the former Freedom Caucus chair who left Congress to become Trump's White House chief of staff.

With Worst Inoculation Rate, Alabama Just Discarded 65,000 Vaccine Doses

COVID-19 vaccines

Photo by Navy Medicine (Public domain)

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

As the Delta variant nears 100 percent of coronavirus cases nationwide, Alabama continues to be the worst state in the country for getting its population vaccinated. Barely more than one in three Alabamians (34.6 percent are fully vaccinated, compared to one in two Americans (50.3 percent).

