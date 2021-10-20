The National Memo Logo

Author Accuses Manchin Of ‘Vile And Provable Corruption’ In New Video

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Don Winslow, the author of several New York Times bestsellers, blasted Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) in a newly-released video shared on social media.

For months now, Manchin has positioned himself as one of the main roadblocks of President Joe Biden's proposed Build Back Better agenda, pushing back on key provisions including child tax credits and climate initiatives.

In the video, Winslow described Manchin as a "senator for sale" as he detailed the lawmaker's "financial conflicts of interest as well as those of his family," HuffPost reports. With the video, Winslow tweeted, "[Joe Manchin] is blocking Joe Biden's agenda. We found so much vile and provable corruption in Manchin's life and his families life that we could not fit it all into one video. So this is just Part 1."

After blasting the senator, Winslow granted the media rights to circulate the clip. He tweeted, "To Whom it may concern: This tweet expressly grants all media outlets and journalists across the United States the unrestricted right to broadcast or otherwise distribute this video in whole or in part for free. Signed, Don Winslow/Don Winslow Films."

The latest video comes as a progressive coalition also released a campaign video targeting Manchin and calling him out for blocking Biden's agenda. In the video, Ryan Frankenberry, state director at WV Working Families Party, challenged Manchin to move forward on the popular proposals.

"We've been phone-banking for six months now, having West Virginians connect with Joe Manchin," said Frankenberry. "We think that right now this is the critical moment where they're going to come to some kind of agreement, we hope. And we want to push Joe Manchin … to go big and bold and to deliver for West Virginia."

