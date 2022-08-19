Endorse This! Dr. Oz Says He Owns 'Two Houses, Legitimately' -- And 10 'Properties'
Where ultra-wealthy TV quack doctor Mehmet Oz actually lives is a mystery. He doesn't seem to reside in Pennsylvania, where he is currently the Republican U.S. Senate candidate. He owns a mansion in New Jersey -- and what he calls "properties" in at least nine other places, although he claims to only "legitimately" two homes (whatever that means).
Not surprisingly, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, his Democratic opponent and a trolling master, has taken acerbic note of this curious situation in a certain television host's style -- and then dropped an amusing video via Twitter.
Watch the clip below:
\u201cDr. Oz claimed he has only two houses. Survey says....\u201d— John Fetterman (@John Fetterman) 1660763690
