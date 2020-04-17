Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Joint Chiefs Chair Milley Dismisses ‘Wuhan Lab’ Virus Conspiracy

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Some conspiracy theorists on the far right have been claiming that COVID-19 originated in a laboratory in Mainland China and that it was unleashed as a form of biological warfare. And others have claimed that COVID-19 originated in a Chinese lab and escaped because of carelessness — not as some type of bio attack. But according to Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the "weight of evidence" indicates that the deadly coronavirus has "natural" origins.

On April 14, Milley told reporters at the Pentagon, "There's a lot of rumor and speculation in a wide variety of media, blog sites, etc. It should be no surprise to you that we've taken a keen interest in that, and we've had a lot of intelligence look at that. And I would just say at this point, it's inconclusive — although the weight of evidence seems to indicate natural. But we don't know for certain."

Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, a far-right Republican and strident supporter of President Donald Trump, has, at times, floated the conspiracy theory that COVID-19 was unleashed as a bioweapon by the government in Mainland China. But The Guardian's Julian Borger has noted that Cotton has also "argued (that) natural transmission from animals to humans — or a lab accident — were more likely scenarios."

Borger observes, "Most scientists say that this coronavirus probably originated in bats but found its way to humans through an intermediary animal. There is no conclusive evidence that this happened at Wuhan's notorious 'wet' markets, where wild animals were sold for meat. Analysis of the first 41 COVID-19 patients in medical journal The Lancet found that 27 of them had direct exposure to the Wuhan market, but the same analysis found that the first known case did not."

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
wuhan lab virus conspiracy
Know First.
The stories you want. The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning.

Why Pandemic Will Narrow Trump's Path To Re-Election

Matt Johnson

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

The deep and bitter political divisions in the United States existed long before the coronavirus pandemic — gone are the days when President Ronald Reagan had a cordial, friendly relationship with Democratic House Speaker Tip O'Neill and President Richard Nixon and Sen. Ted Kennedy joined forces on ideas for universal health care. But in an article for The Atlantic, Senior Editor Ronald Brownstein explains why the pandemic could be making the Republican/Democratic divide even worse.

"The coronavirus pandemic appears destined to widen the political divide between the nation's big cities and the smaller places beyond them," Brownstein explains. "And that could narrow Donald Trump's possible pathways to reelection."

Keep reading... Show less
Donald Trump