Court Sets Trial Date For Josh Duggar’s Child-Porn Trial

Josh Duggar mug shot

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Josh Duggar, the 33-year old former 19 Kids and Counting reality TV star, pleaded "not guilty" to federal charges related to child pornography on Friday in Arkansas, and his parents released a statement thanking Americans for their "continued prayers."

"We appreciate your continued prayers for our family at this time," Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar told Us Weekly in a statement. "The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious. It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner. We love Josh and Anna and continue to pray for their family."

Josh Duggar, a father of six children with one more on the way, has a trial date has been set for July 6. He is currently jailed and will not be released on bond until he can prove he has housing that keeps him away from children.

"I will also advise you that any proposed third-party custodian, it would need to be in a residence, where there are no minors in the home," the judge told him Friday.

Duggar if convicted could face 20 years and $250,000 for each charge.

He is charged "with receiving and possessing child pornography," the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas said in a statement. "Duggar allegedly possessed this material, some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12, in May 2019."

