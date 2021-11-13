The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
kayleigh mcenany

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Trump Voices Support For Rioters Who Screamed 'Hang Mike Pence'

Former Vice President Mike Pence

Reprinted with permission from AlterNet

More details have emerged about former President Donald Trump's perspective on the angry mob of his supporters that stormed the Capitol building on January 6.

Keep reading... Show less
hang mike pence

Youngkin Names Former Gov. Allen, Infamous For Racial Slur, To Transition Team

Former Gov. George Allen

Republican Glenn Youngkin was narrowly elected Virginia governor last Tuesday after a campaign built on the argument that "the political insiders who have been running Virginia have failed us" and a promise to "rebuild a better Virginia for everyone who calls it home."

But his newly announced transition team is filled with political insiders with a history of advancing discrimination.

Keep reading... Show less
glenn youngkin
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}