The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Kellyanne Blasted When She Pops Up To Mock Jobs Report

Kellyanne Conway

Photo by Gage Skidmore (Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0)

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Former Trump White House senior counselor Kellyanne Conway is getting blasted for gloating over a disappointing jobs report.

235,000 new jobs were created, and unemployment fell to 5.2 percent, the lowest in 18 months. President Joe Biden spoke about the report Friday morning, saying it "means that we have been adding an average of 750,000 jobs per month, on average, during the past three months."

"And in the three months before I became President? Well, we were adding 60,000 jobs a month," he noted, calling the "total job creation in the first seven months of my administration ... nearly double — double any prior first-year President."

But to Conway, it was all bad news – which appeared to delight her.

"Read it and weep," she tweeted, along with other remarks.

Many were angered by what they saw as her rooting for the economy to fail in order to prop up her former boss's horrific record.

In a rare moment of apparent anger, MSNBC host Chris Hayes unleashed his fury on Conway's comments, saying she worked in a White House "that was objectively pro Covid and helped get many many people killed unnecessarily."

"I hope," he added sardonically, she is "not spiritually haunted by the mass death and misery she so blithely facilitated."

Hayes was responding to Washington Post columnist Catherine Rampell, who noted that "this is a strange thing to gloat about. the slowdown in hiring is driven by people refusing to get vaccinated and thereby enabling delta to spread (and kill people) faster."

Those "people refusing to get vaccinated" are in large part almost entirely Trump supporters.

Hayes and Rampell were far from the only ones angered or perplexed by Conway's remarks.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
kellyanne conway

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

What Major Media Got Wrong About That August Jobs Number

@DavidCayJ
Screenshot from CNBC

Reprinted with permission from DC Report

"Disappointing" is the consensus of newscasters about the August jobs report. They are wrong.

The economy added 235,000 jobs as Covid made a big comeback, especially in the South where governors spurn science and people stay away from bars, restaurants and shopping malls.

Keep reading... Show less
august jobs report

Looking Right Through Kevin McCarthy

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy

Screenshot from Kevin McCarthy's official Facebook

Of all the Republican politicians who have ascended to leadership in Congress during the past few decades, none is a duller and more obvious hack than Rep. Kevin McCarthy. The House minority leader possesses none of the villainous charisma of Newt Gingrich or the ruthless greed of Tom DeLay, the ideological fervor of Paul Ryan or the puppyish desire to please of Eric Cantor, the louche cynicism of John Boehner or the predatory criminality of Dennis "Coach" Hastert.

Nobody expects the transparently empty McCarthy to stand up for principle of any kind. It is giving him a lot to call him a small-minded partisan, an assiduous corporate fundraiser, and a mediocre climber for whom ideas and ideals are so much grist for the Fox News mill. His far-right rivals in the GOP caucus, such as Rep. Jim Jordan, allow him to hold power because they can manipulate him so easily. His theme song should be "Mr. Cellophane" from the musical Chicago.

Keep reading... Show less
kevin mccarthy
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}