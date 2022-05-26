The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Top Texas Law Enforcement Official Doesn't Get How Gun Laws Work

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

As the country deals with the shock, horror, and grief wrought by the Uvalde, Texas school shooting, the latest turn in a vicious cycle of American gun violence, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, took up the microphone -- not merely to offer thoughts and prayers, but to rebut the growing demand for gun safety legislation.

In a Wednesday interview with Newsmax, Paxton weighed in on the widespread calls for gun regulation after multiple news outlets reported that the gunman, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, had celebrated his birthday on May 16 by shopping for two AR-15-style rifles and 375 rounds of ammunition, which he used to kill 19 children and 2 teachers.

Paxton argued that gun control laws wouldn’t have prevented Ramos from gunning down 21 people. “Having a gun law that told him not to have a gun I don’t think would’ve stopped any of this,” said Paxton. "Look, we already have laws against killing people and this guy apparently didn't care what the law was,

“So I think that’s not the right focus,” the Republican added, after which he claimed that the voices calling for tighter laws governing the acquisition and ownership of weapons – Democrats, gun control advocates, and families of school shooting victims – “obviously have a political agenda.”

Paxton shared with Newsmax his very own suggestion to end the school shooting menace: Having “teachers and other administrators who have gone through training and who are armed” will make it "more difficult for people even to get in that point of entry."

“First responders typically can’t get there in time to prevent a shooting,” Paxton said. “It’s just not possible unless you have a police on every campus, which for a lot of these schools is almost impossible."

The Texas attorney general, a target of ongoing corruption probes, continued: "I think you're gonna have to do more at the school, because it typically involves very short periods of time, and you have to have people trained on campus to react."

Later, on Fox News, he reiterated his opposition to stronger gun regulation.

“We can’t stop bad people from doing bad things,” he said. “If they violate murder laws, they’re not going to follow gun laws. I never understood that argument,” Paxton added.

Paxton’s comments were ridiculed on Twitter by the White House Digital Director, Rob Flaherty, who tweeted, "'Laws don't work' - guy who enforces laws."

Governor Greg Abbott of Texas announced that the state would look into the shooting.

“I have instructed the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers to work with local law enforcement to fully investigate this crime. The Texas Division of Emergency Management is charged with providing local officials all resources necessary to respond to this tragedy as the State of Texas works to ensure the community has what it needs to heal.”

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
ken paxton

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

How A Texas Primary Exposed Divisions Within The Democratic Party

@alecpronk

Jessica Cisneros

It’s a race that has some Democratic voters scratching their heads: a young, progressive primary challenger versus a pro-life, conservative Democrat who received an A-rating from the NRA. The primary race between one of the most conservative Democrats in the House, Representative Henry Cuellar, and Jessica Cisneros has become a lightning rod within the Democratic Party.

Cuellar declared victory, but as of Wednesday morning, major media outlets have said the race is too close to call. He is just a couple hundred votes ahead of his Cisneros in Texas' 28th Congressional District primary. When neither candidate won a majority in the March 1 primary, the two highest vote-getters faced each other in Tuesday's run-off election.

Keep reading... Show less
jessica cisneros

Fox Hypes Bogus ‘Experts’ And Ineffective Responses To School Shootings

School shooting in Uvalde, Texas

Youtube Screenshot

Fox News responded to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, by interviewing experts who pushed controversial, counterproductive models to reduce gun violence in schools. One of these experts advocated for introducing more weapons into schools through arming teachers and staff, a policy firmly rejected by teachers unions and researchers. Another called for increased active shooter response trainings-- a service his company provides -- which have also been found to be ineffective at preventing casualties.

As news out of Uvalde was still developing, Fox News’ Jesse Watters invited Laura Carno -- the executive director of FASTER Colorado, which advocates for arming school staff -- on his show, where she compared arming teachers and other school personnel to arming pilots. “We all feel really comfortable with the armed pilot program, where some pilots are armed on some flights,” Carno said. “We don't know which ones, and we feel pretty good about that. It's a very similar kind of thing to armed school staff programs.”

Keep reading... Show less
shootings
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}