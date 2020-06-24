Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Kellyanne Defends 'Highly Offensive' Slur Because Trump Used It

Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway

Senior White House counselor Kellyanne Conway is defending Donald Trump's recent use of the racist term "kung-flu" to describe COVID-19, despite calling the phrase "highly offensive" and "very hurtful" in March.

Trump used the term during his poorly attended rally in Oklahoma and again on Tuesday while meeting with student supporters in Arizona. Conway was asked about it by reporters on Wednesday morning, who noted that she had previously condemned its use.

"We don't always agree on everything and that's why I work here," Conway said, suggesting that the difference showed Trump is a "very strong leader."Conway said Trump's racist rhetoric was a way of holding China accountable for the virus.

"My reaction is that the president has made very clear he wants everybody to understand — and I think many Americans do understand — that the virus originated in China and had China been more transparent and honest with the United States and the world, we wouldn't have all the death and destruction that unfortunately we've suffered and that's important, continue to be important," Conway said.

The Trump administration and other Republicans have sought to use China as a way to deflect responsibility for Trump's mishandling of the outbreak that has killed over 121,000 Americans to date.

However, in both instances of Trump using the phrase, he was not talking about holding China accountable, but instead was claiming that there is a long list of names for the virus and that the racist "kung-flu" was one of them.

On Tuesday, Trump also expressed confusion about the "19" in COVID-19, saying "some people can't explain" it.

Earlier in the week, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany also defended Trump's use of the racist phrase, insisting that Trump "does not believe it's offensive to note that this virus came from China." She also claimed Trump's use of the phrase was somehow a way for him to "stand up for our U.S. military, who China's making an active effort to completely defame."

Even as Conway defended Trump's use of the racist phrase, she renewed her previous attacks on CBS reporter Weijia Jiang, who first reported that someone in the White House had used the phrase in front of her.

"I'm glad you're joining us, Weijia, because I still invite you up here to tell us who said that, and I think that that would be a very important revelation," said Conway.

"That's not a source for you to protect, that's somebody who shouldn't have said that and you're claiming did say that. We still don't know who that was," she added.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
anti-chinese racism
Know First.
The stories you want. The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning.

Whistleblower: Barr Improperly Pushed Anti-Trust Probes Of Marijuana Industry

Attorney General William Barr has made it abundantly clear that he opposes the legalization of marijuana for recreational purposes. And CNN reports that John Elias, a Department of Justice whistleblower, is expected to testify, on June 24, that Barr "improperly went after cannabis suppliers because of his personal feelings about the industry."

Elias, a career DOJ employee, is — according to CNN's Caroline Kelly— expected to discuss "Barr's perceived motivations behind" the DOJ's "multiple investigations into mergers in the cannabis industry."

Elias has alleged, "Rejecting the analysis of career staff, Attorney General Barr ordered the (DOJ's) antitrust division to issue second request subpoenas. The rationale for doing so centered not on an antitrust analysis, but because he did not like the nature of their underlying business."

According to Kelly, "Elias also suggests that multiple people in the (antitrust) division were aware of Barr's anti-cannabis inclinations — and that in many cases, the mergers were documented by department staff as appearing 'unlikely to raise significant competitive concerns.'"

Barr has made no secret of his anti-marijuana views. In April 2019, the U.S. attorney general testified before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee and asserted, "Personally, I would still favor one uniform federal rule against marijuana. But if there is not sufficient consensus to obtain that, then I think the way to go is to permit a more federal approach so states can, you know, make their own decisions within the framework of the federal law — so (that) we're not just ignoring the enforcement of federal law."

Elias has stressed, "Personal dislike of the industry is not a proper basis upon which to ground an antitrust investigation."

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
marijuana industry