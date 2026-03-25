Americans Want Trump's Iran War To End, But His Paymaster Isn't Ready Yet
Donald Trump knows that his reckless and pointless war on Iran is exceptionallyt unpopular, which must be why he now claims that the United States has already “won” – and why he sometimes seems to be promoting a negotiated exit. Yesterday he claimed that the Iranians sent him a big and very expensive “present,” like other nations that have sought favors from this eminently corruptible president.
Officials in Teheran continue to deny any talks about ending this round of hostilities, as they continue missile and drone strikes on other states in the region. Despite the destruction they and their people have suffered from US bombing, the mullahs enjoy a strategic advantage over the critical Strait of Hormuz, which the Trump White House evidently forgot to consider.
So pulling back from yet another flawed Mideast military venture is plainly the preferred course now. But bad news came this morning for everyone who hope to end this conflict before we sacrifice even more lives and treasure. Whatever Americans may want, there is a figure with far more influence over the Trump family than any voter, and he reportedly wants the war to conclude with “the destruction of Iran’s hard-line government.”
According to the New York Times, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman is pressing Trump to continue the war, despite his government’s public pronouncements to the contrary. Although the Saudis were not eager for this war and its predictable impact on their oil exports and security, the crown prince reportedly believes that a wounded but extant Iranian regime will be extremely dangerous to his country.
Quoting “interviews with people who have had conversations with American officials, and who described the discussions on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of Mr. Trump’s talks with world leaders, the Times noted the crazy zigzag of the president’s daily comments on the war –sometimes claiming that it will soon be over, sometimes vowing to bomb Iran into oblivion and regime change. Notably, the White House didn’t deny the Times story when asked about Trump’s conversations with the crown prince.
What the stunning Times report didn’t mention is the troubling relationship between the Saudi ruler, known as MBS, and Jared Kushner, the Trump adviser who led the negotiations with Iran that ended so abruptly with US and Israeli bombing. Not only has Kushner’s investment fund received $2 billion from the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, but he has been seeking another $5 billion even as the Iran crisis unfolded. Moreover, the Trump organization has recently booked at least $50 million in Saudi-linked projects through real-estate licensing agreements, golf tournament deals, and an unknown amount from purchases of Trump crypto-currency products.
To underline the corrupt relationship between the kingdom's ruling family and the Trump extended family of crooks, the president will deliver the featured address at the Saudi sovereign wealth fund’s Miami investment conference on March 27 -- just as he did one year ago. A senior Saudi delegation — including the head of the nearly $1 trillion Public Investment Fund and the kingdom's finance minister — will mingle with top US officials, business leaders, Donald Trump Jr., and Trump diplomatic amateur Steve Witkoff (as well as Witkoff's son Zach, who runs a crypto business with the Trumps).
As they assess the daily barrage of propaganda and smoke from the White House, Americans shouldn’t deceive themselves about the motives behind this war. We did not need to sacrifice American troops, innocent civilians, and hundreds of billions of dollars to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. It seems that the proponents of wanton destruction, global chaos, and “regime change” have paid hefty bribes to get their way.
- Senate Democrats Open Probe Of Kushner's Billion-Dollar Foreign Deals ›
- Defying Advisors, Saudi Prince Poured $2 Billion Into Kushner Fund ›
- After 2024 Announcement, Trump Inks $4 Billion Deal With Oman and Saudi ›
- Financial Analyst Exposes Kushner's Unprecedented Saudi Grift ›
- Profits from Trump and Kushner’s White House Connection to Saudi Prince Continue to Roll in ›
- Jared Kushner is back – and so are big questions about his financial ties | Mohamad Bazzi | The Guardian ›
- The money behind the new Iran War - by Judd Legum ›
- The double life of Jared Kushner, mixing business with politics as emissary for his father-in-law Donald Trump ›
- Jared Kushner defends controversial $2bn Saudi investment ›