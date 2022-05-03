The National Memo Logo

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

Jeff Danziger

#EndorseThis:  Colbert Wonders Why Trump's Pals Are Such BAD Criminals

Stephen Colbert Mocks Trump Allies Over Text-Pose'

After taking a week off due to catching Covid, Stephen Colbert was back at the late night helm and ready to unpack all the January 6 texts from the Trump cabal. Among the deluge of treasonous messages was an exchange between Mark Meadows and Sean Hannity, in which the former White House chief of staff encouraged the Fox News host to “stress every vote matters."

“That’s a lot of messages,” said Colbert. “Luckily Meadows has T-Mobile’s Unlimited Talk and Treason plan.”

Keep reading... Show less
Late Night Comedy

Reporters Group: Online Media Fuel Social Divisions, And Global Tensions

World map showing the different states of press freedom by countries and territories, compiled by Reporters Without Borders
World map showing the different states of press freedom by countries and territories, compiled by Reporters Without Borders

London (AFP) - Unregulated online content has spread disinformation and propaganda that have amplified political divisions, fanned international tensions and even contributed to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a media watchdog said Tuesday.

Reporters Without Borders, widely known by its French acronym RSF, presented its findings in the 2022 edition of its annual World Press Freedom Index.

Keep reading... Show less
