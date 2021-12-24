MAGA World Is Falling Apart Over Their Cult Leader's Support Of Vaccines
Multiple factions of right-wing extremists in MAGA World are not pleased with former President Donald Trump's praise of the COVID vaccine, according to Business Insider.
On two separate occasions, Trump embraced COVID vaccination this week and even revealed he'd also taken the COVID booster shot. First, on Sunday, December 19, he appeared on Bill O'Reilly's "No Spin News" where he shared his pro-vaccination stance. Then, on Wednesday, December 22, the former president sat down for an interview with infamous right-wing commentator Candace Owens where he lauded the COVID vaccine as "one of the greatest achievements of mankind.
"Despite ongoing conspiracy theories about the COVID vaccine's safety and efficacy, Trump made it clear that the vaccine does work.
"No, the vaccine worked. But some people aren't taking it. The ones that get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones that don't take their vaccine," Trump told Owens.
He added, "If you take the vaccine, you're protected. Look, the results of the vaccine are very good. And if you do get (COVID-19), it's a very minor form. People aren't dying when they take their vaccine."
In wake of Trump's latest remarks, right-wingers have adamantly pushed back with criticism toward the former president. From "InfoWars" talk show host Alex Jones to Ali Alexander, the "Stop the Steal" organizer who was recently subpoenaed by the House Select Committee, right-wing extremists have gone off the rails.
On Thursday, December 23, Alexander took to Telegram to sound off about Trump's pro-vaccination remarks. "Remember when Trump said you would be playing right into the Democrat's hands by mocking the rushed, ineffective shot? Yeah, Joe Biden praises him and his booster shot," Alexander wrote on Telegram.
He continued with a personal message to the former president. "Trump, stop. Just stop. Have your position (backed by Fauci) and allow us to have ours (which is backed by science). This losing is getting boomer level annoying," Alexander wrote.
Some of the influencers' followers also slammed the former president. Per Insider, one social media user following conservative Arizona congressional candidate and QAnon believer Ron Watkins admitted that Trump's latest remarks have led to him finally giving up on Trump.
"I guess God lead to me it and then I had my doubts about Trump. So I give up on him saving America," one user wrote.. "My beliefs …. He came into presidency making America great … so that we could all trust him … and let our guards down … and then he leaves us and betrays us to Bidan [sic] and the CCP and all these evil SOBs."
