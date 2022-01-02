The National Memo Logo

'Dumbest Thing' Is Far Right's Latest Attack On AOC For Miami Vacation

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Reprinted with permission from AlterNet

Almost three years after Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York City was first sworn into Congress, far-right Republicans continue to be obsessed with the progressive Democratic congresswoman — and many of their attacks on her fall painfully flat. A case in point: Republicans playing “gotcha!” in response to a new photo of a maskless AOC drinking outside during a visit to Miami.

alexandria ocasio-cortez

How The New York Times Covered (White Male) Veeps Before Kamala

Vice President Kamala Harris

Reprinted with permission from PressRun

For anyone not convinced that the Beltway press is using a new double standard to cover Vice President Kamala Harris, and has subjected her to an unprecedented level of scrutiny, the proof is in the print.

kamala harris
