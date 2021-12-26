The National Memo Logo

Alex Jones Denounces Trump As ‘Ignorant Or Evil’ In ‘Emergency Christmas Message’

Alex Jones Seeks To Profit From Coronavirus Fears

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones issued an "Emergency Christ Message" to Donald Trump following the former president's defense of Covid-19 vaccines.

“Oh no, the vaccines work,” Trump told Candice Owens. “But some people are the ones — the ones who get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones that don’t take the vaccine. But it’s still their choice. And if you take the vaccine, you’re protected.”Jones blasted Trump for acknowledging the reality of vaccines.

“This is an emergency Christmas Day warning to President Trump. You are either completely ignorant about the so-called vaccine gene therapy that you helped ram through with Operation Warp Speed or you are one of the most evil men who has ever lived to push this toxic poison on the public and to attack your constituents who they simply try to save their lives and the lives of others," he said.

"We're about to lay out the basic, incontrovertible facts that you told Candace Owens just a few days ago is nothing but a raft of dirty lies," he said.

Article reprinted with permission from Alternet

Alex Jones

How Democrats Made An Unnecessary Manchin Mess

Manchin Enrages Democrats As He Appears On Fox News To Kill Build Back Better

"Joe Manchin Just Killed the Biden Agenda," lamented a headline in The Week. The funereal tone was echoed in much of the coverage of Sen. Manchin's blunt declaration on Sunday that he would not support the Build Back Better legislation in its current form. Even President Joe Biden's White House has stooped to insulting Manchin. Congressional progressives, from Sen. Bernie Sanders to Rep. Pramila Jayapal, issued severe warnings to Senator Red State that this time he had gone too far. They were going to take their complaints directly to the people of West Virginia!

On CNN, Sanders thundered:"Ask the people of West Virginia whether or not they want to lower the cost of prescription drugs. You ask them whether they want to expand Medicare to cover dental, hearing and eyeglasses. ... On all of those issues, I suspect people of West Virginia, like every other state in this country, will say, yes, do the right thing for working families."

joe manchin build back better

Why Omicron Shouldn’t Dim Our Lights

Why ‘Fast Tracking’ A COVID-19 Vaccine Isn’t So Simple

The screaming headlines about New York City closing down again in response to the highly infectious new COVID-19 variant are premature. Sure, some things are dialing back, witness the cancellation of the Radio City Rockettes' "Christmas Spectacular." The reality is that the surrounding streets are clogged with celebrants viewing the store windows and the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center.

December 2021 is not December 2020, when America's holiday season turned eerily quiet. This year, the governors of Colorado, New Jersey and Maryland — two Democrats and a moderate Republican, for those who keep score — are opposing renewed restrictions.

