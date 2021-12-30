The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Disgruntled Alex Jones Threatens To ‘Dish All The Dirt’ On Trump

FDA Orders Alex Jones To Stop Selling Fake Virus ‘Prevention’
cloudfront.mediamatters.org

Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is threatening to “dish all the dirt” on former President Donald Trump due to his recent public statements in favor of vaccines. During the recent segment of Jones' radio show Infowars, he told his audience that it was time to "move on” from the embattled former president.

Jones insisted that their previous impression of the former president appears to have been incorrect. He also warned Trump supporters that Trump would not be the one to save them.

“Yeah, we all wish Trump would do the right thing, but listen, I’ve got the inside baseball on Trump," Jones said. "He doesn’t know what’s going on, and I’m not even defending Trump, I’m just saying we’ve got to move on.”

“In fact," he added, "You know what ... Maybe to get Trump’s attention, ‘cause I don’t even get this from Roger Stone, I get this from people directly in Trump’s camp,” he continued.“

Maybe I should just dish all the dirt — you know what, you know what — I am going to dish it all on Trump next hour.”

Jones went on to explain the reason for his attack on Trump. Although he claimed the measure isn't a form of retaliation to hurt the former president, he claimed to offer a "pathetic" depiction of him.

“It’s not to hurt Trump, it’s so people can know how pathetic he is, when you think he is playing 4D chess, going to save you and he’s not!”

“He’s not a bad guy, but he doesn’t know what he’s doing," Jones continued. "He’s surrounded by bad advisors.”

Article reprinted with permission from Alternet

From Your Site Articles
Alex Jones

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Mandating Vaccines For Air Travel Is A Flight Of Fancy

Anti-Mask Passengers Endangering Flight Attendants And Other Travelers
Anti-Mask Passengers Endangering Flight Attendants And Other Travelers

Most children learn that while a few pieces of candy are a treat, eating a whole bag can be misery. Most adult understand that taking a multivitamin every day may be good for your health, but taking two or three or four is a waste. In much of life, restraint is a virtue.

That may be news to Anthony Fauci. He is a justly respected scientist whose desire to protect the health of Americans is sincere and admirable. But even the best-intentioned souls can get overzealous. In recommending a federal vaccination mandate for all domestic air travelers, he overshot the runway.

Keep reading... Show less
vaccine mandates

Judicial Rulings Crush Proud Boys’ Attempt To Evade January 6 Prosecution

@DavidNeiwert
Have Trump Republicans Lost Control Of Their Paramilitary Thugs?
Photo by Elvert Barnes (Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0)

A number of the defendants in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection prosecutions have been hedging their bets on having the charges against them dismissed summarily on constitutional grounds, claiming variously that their actions that day were expressions of their First Amendment free-speech rights, or that the “obstruction of Congress” charges brought against them did not fit the parameters of the original law, or that they were being politically persecuted as conservatives because rioters in Portland, Oregon, the previous summer were not similarly charged.

Rulings handed down by federal judges in key cases this week have blown these hopes to smithereens. One ruling, issued Tuesday by District Judge Timothy Kelly, knocked down the attempts by Proud Boys leader Ethan Nordean to toss out the obstruction charges as well as his claim that the attack on the Capitol was an expression of constitutionally protected speech; another judge overseeing a different case ruled similarly, meaning five judges have now decided that prosecutors can proceed with these charges. Two other judges—both appointed to the bench by Donald Trump, no less—knocked down two defendants’ claims of selective prosecution.

Keep reading... Show less
proud boys
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}