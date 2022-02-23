The National Memo Logo

Manhattan DA’s ‘Doubts’ On Trump Case Lead Top Prosecutors To Quit

Manhattan DA’s ‘Doubts’ On Trump Case

Two top prosecutors in the office of the Manhattan District Attorney have “abruptly” resigned, throwing the fraud case against Donald Trump into jeopardy.

The New York Times reports the new Manhattan DA, Alvin Bragg, “indicated” to the two prosecutors “that he had doubts about moving forward with a case against Mr. Trump. "The prosecutors have not presented the grand jury with any new evidence in the last month.

“Without Mr. Bragg’s commitment to move forward, the prosecutors late last month postponed a plan to question at least one witness before the grand jury,” the Times reveals. “They have not questioned any witnesses in front of the grand jury for more than a month, essentially pausing their investigation into whether Mr. Trump inflated the value of his assets to obtain favorable loan terms from banks.”

