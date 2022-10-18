The National Memo Logo

Margie Greene Says 'Evil' Rev. Warnock Isn't Really A Christian (VIDEO)

Raphael Warnock

Youtube Screenshot

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) expanded her white Christian nationalist attacks on Monday, barely one week after again promoting the racist “Great Replacement” theory at a Trump rally.

Speaking with Charlie Kirk, a far right wing radio host, founder of Turning Point USA, and member of the highly-secretive Christian organization Council for National Policy, Greene repeatedly attacked Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA), the senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church, which was Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s church in Atlanta.

Greene has publicly embraced the “Christian nationalist” label for herself and has repeatedly made racist, antisemitic, and anti-LGBTQ remarks while also promoting Donald Trump’s “Big Lie” that Joe Biden stole the 2020 election, COVID and vaccine misinformation, and Vladimir Putin’s falsehoods.

Less than two weeks ago Greene posted to Twitter that President Joe Biden “is Hitler.” Democrats are seeking to censure her for those remarks.

“I truly feel that Herschel’s going to win” the U.S. Senate race in Georgia against Sen. Raphael Warnock, Greene told Kirk.

She said Rev. Warnock “calls himself a Christian, calls himself a pastor, but preaches abortion from the pulpit.”

We could find no evidence that Rev. Warnock “preaches abortion from the pulpit,” but being a pro-choice Christian is actually the norm in America.

Kirk interjected into Greene’s rant, “it’s so sick.”

“It’s such an abomination,” Greene continued, to which Kirk agreed.

“It’s completely wrong and evil,” she concluded.

Americans United, which calls itself “the only organization dedicated solely to defending the separation of church and state,” last year called the Council For National Policy the “scariest Christian nationalist group you’ve never heard of,” and “probably the most dangerous group you’ve never heard of.”

“Formed in 1981, in part by Religious Right activist and author Tim LaHaye, the CNP is an umbrella organization of religious and secular far-right groups whose leaders meet regularly to plot strategy and share information. They’ve been quietly pulling the strings of ultra-conservative politics for four decades.”

Watch Greene below or at this link.


Reprinted with permission from Alternet.

Raphael Warnock

