Margie Greene Says 'Radical Communist' Garland Should Be Fired
United States Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) this week called for Attorney General Merrick Garland to be fired over the Federal Bureau of Investigation's execution of a search warrant at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida on Monday, August 8th.
The FBI's "raid" as Trump has named it in numerous angry posts on his financially imperiled Twitter knockoff app Truth Social was authorized by Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart of the Southern District of Florida on Friday, August 5th. Yet the Justice Department was meticulous in building its case before presenting the now-released, partially redacted affidavit to Reinhart to sign.
But Trump's right-wing defenders like Greene have insisted that Trump is the victim of a crusade by his political foes, despite them having presented zero credible evidence to support that conclusion.
"Merrick Garland, he didn't just step across the line, he went like, he ran right through the line and ran a whole football field-length past it. And he should – you know we fire people in the private sector for doing bad things. Same thing needs to happen in the government. He needs to be fired," Greene asserted at MyPillow Chief Executive Officer Mike Lindell's Moment of Truth Summit. "He is a radical communist and he's abusing the power of, of the most, most powerful federal, um, you know, law enforcement agency."
Greene filed articles of impeachment against Garland on August 12th.
Marjorie Taylor Greene said “radical communist” Merrick Garland “needs to be fired.” pic.twitter.com/JshsAQdaOu— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) August 27, 2022
