Margie Greene's Drag-Dressing Boyfriend Misgenders Brittney Griner

Margie Greene's Drag-Dressing Boyfriend Misgenders Brittney Griner

Brian Glenn in drag

Brian Glenn, the boyfriend of right-wing United States Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), has come under heavy fire after he labeled Women's National Basketball Association star Brittney Griner a man.

Griner returned to the court on Sunday in her first game since her release from a Russian prison last December. Although the Phoenix Mercury narrowly lost to the Chicago Sky, the game was nonetheless emotional for Griner and her teammates.

"Mercury coach Vanessa Nygaard said she was 'tearing up' from Griner's home crowd welcome. But it was back to business quickly. The team had to shift gears and 'lock in,' Griner said," according to USA Today.

But Glenn — the director of programming at the Right Side Broadcasting Network — was incensed that Griner was permitted to play and posted a sexist attack to Twitter on Monday.

"Good Morning to all the men this morning except to #BrittneyGriner (He/Him)," Glenn tweeted. "It shouldn't surprise anyone that a man is now the face of a women's professional basketball league."

Yet that was only half of the drama swirling around Glenn.

On Sunday, user PatriotTakes shared a video of Glenn dressed in drag promoting Ed Howard, Jaston Williams, and Joe Sears' comedic play, A Tuna Christmas.

"I could tell you I don't think a lot — I think a lot of people are up now. They're all #Iamup. Of course, come in, check it out here. So I saw 'em Saturday. I'm kicking these shoes off, but I may keep the pantyhose on," Glenn jokes. "It does feel kind of good. I'm not gonna pee in 'em, I promise. Send it back to the studio."

The backlash against Glenn was immense.

Keith Olbermann: "She's not a man. You're not a man."

FeistyKiwi: "Good lawd, another day obsessing about other people's sexuality."

Gören Semb: "Sir, you're disgusting, but on the bright side, you're also pathetic."

Eric Owens: "'It's different when we dress up in women's clothes.'"

Kevin D.: "Brian Glenn (she/her)."

Jo: "Reporting this for intentional misgendering."

Jo: "Boy this guy sure does love him some drag, huh?"

Robb Edwards: "Cringeworthy but in keeping with the GOP's standards."

Rev Dave: "Marge better keep a lock on her lingerie drawer, except for those special playtimes w/ Brianna."

Dronetek Media: "Are they stripping for kids? That part seems to be missing."

murphyb849: "There is always a video somewhere."

The Mrs. Gravely: "Ole Marge is gonna get all hot and bothered over this."

Indeed she did.

"I'm literally lol'ing," Greene snarled. "@brianglenntv dressed in drag for morning news in Dallas years ago reporting on an upcoming local theatre production and the morons over at Patriot Takes think this is an attack. Brian loves the throwback and is reposting. The left is so stupid."

Greene's defense sparked even greater rancor.

David Weissman: "Actually @patriottakes is pointing out your hypocrisy but you're too stupid to realize that."

No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen: "Your party is currently passing laws to make this exact thing illegal."

JulieChism: "This isn't an attack, we just think you're a f**king hypocrite and an idi0t."

Jo: "Why is it ok for your boy toy to dress in drag but not for anyone else?"

Glenn C.: "Your 'alfa male' boyfriend likes wearing pantyhose, no biggie."

Cheesy Gordita Brett: "'It's different when we do it.' - Republicans"

Watch Glenn dabbling in drag below or at this link.

