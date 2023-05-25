The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
WATCH: House Democrats Laugh And Jeer As Margie Bangs Gavel For 'Decorum'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Geene in Speaker's chair on House floor

The House of Representatives is in session. In the clip below, while representatives speak to one another, as they do, notorious troll Marjorie Taylor Greene cuts through the murmuring to say, “The members are reminded to abide by the decorum of the House.” This leads to about 40 seconds of laughter from the Democratic representatives.

Enjoy!

Democratic representatives laugh at Marjorie Taylor Greene on the floor of the Houseyoutu.be


Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos

Special Counsel Nearing End Of Trump Classified Documents Probe

Jack Smith

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that one of the two investigations being conducted by special counsel Jack Smith is nearing an end. That investigation involves Donald Trump’s improper removal of documents from the White House, his refusal to turn over material to the National Archives, and his potential mishandling of classified documents—including documents classified above “top secret.”

Keep reading...Show less
Donald Trump
