Right-Wing Media Have Lavished Praise On Sleazy Extremist Robinson
Following the publication of this post, CNN's Andrew Kaczynski and Em Steck reported that Mark Robinson “made dozens of disturbing comments on porn forum.” The below post has also been updated with additional examples.
North Carolina Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson is reportedly facing calls to drop out of his race due to an impending bombshell story that could torpedo his candidacy. Some of Robinson's biggest supporters have been prominent right-wing media figures, including people like Donald Trump Jr., Dan Bongino, and Charlie Kirk.
Robinson is a right-wing commentator who became lieutenant governor of North Carolina in January 2021. He has a history of toxic remarks, including about women and LGBTQ people.
Media Matters previously uncovered that Robinson claimed in 2018 that Harvey Weinstein and Bill Cosby were victims of a left-wing “plot” to destroy them for their “so-called sexual crimes.” Robinson also called on his followers to “stand up against” the supposed “plot to build up a climate of fear, to shut people's mouths.” Media Matters also reported that he said mass shootings are “karma” for allowing abortion.
Despite his well-known history of extremist remarks, Robinson has gotten support from numerous Republicans. That list includes former President Donald Trump, who endorsed him by claiming he’s “Martin Luther King on steroids.”
Since Robinson began running for governor last year, numerous right-wing media figures have endorsed him with strong praise. Here is a look at those remarks prior to today's reporting about Republicans urging him to leave the race.
Donald Trump Jr. said “we need more” people like Robinson who are “not afraid to say” what they’re thinking. During his Rumble show, Trump Jr. said that he likes Robinson and he’s a “good guy, funny guy, not afraid to say what he is thinking, which I think we need more of.”
Eric Trump: “Amazing, amazing, amazing guy. Amazing guy. … Mark is a wonderful person, a wonderful guy. A person I’ve gotten to know very, very well. And I think not only are we going to win the state, I think he’s going to win the state.”
Lara Trump dismissed concerns about Robinson hurting Trump’s candidacy. During an August interview with Bloomberg, the Republican National Committee co-chair was asked if she was concerned about Robinson’s candidacy. She dismissed concerns that it would hurt her father-in-law's campaign, saying that “Donald Trump typically helps out the candidates in these various races, down-ballot races. … So that’s not a concern for us at all.”
Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk: “Mark, great work. We have your back.”
Kirk also said of Robinson: “He’s got spirit, he’s got gusto, and I think he’s going to be a great governor of this state.”
Newsmax’s Rob Schmitt: Mark Robinson's “no-BS” style is “very refreshing.” During his March 12 program, Schmitt said: “The left, as you just saw, is going nuts over this guy. The avalanche of attacks against him have been piling up in recent days. A sample of Mark Robinson's no-BS, very refreshing style has never been seen better than in 2021 when he talked about gender ideology.”
Fox-host-turned-streamer Dan Bongino: Outside of Trump, Robinson is “my personal favorite guest” and “favorite candidate.” In a video clip posted to his Rumble account during the Republican National Convention, Bongino introduced Robinson by calling him “my personal favorite guest of all time outside of President Donald J. Trump” and “my favorite candidate in the country outside of President Trump. They’re neck-and-neck.”
Former Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka: “We need Mark Robinson in the governorship of North Carolina. … Support this man today.” Interviewing Robinson on his show in March 2024, Gorka added: “He's got my vote if I lived in North Carolina. He's got my support.”
Trump adviser Roger Stone: “Mark Robinson is one of the most dynamic inspiring leaders I have seen in my 45 years in American politics.” The longtime Republican dirty trickster and right-wing commentator wrote that Robinson “is as great a communicator as Ronald Reagan and he has the courage of Donald Trump. I pray to God that he is elected governor of North Carolina.”
GOP operative Jack Posobiec: “TRUMP-ROBINSON 2024.” The right-wing commentator also wrote online: “Listening to Mark Robinson speeches in the gym.”
Moms For America Action: “We are proud to endorse Mark Robinson for Governor because he is a fellow warrior for freedom and shares the same values of faith and family as Moms for America.” The political side of right-wing group Moms for America wrote a press release endorsing Robinson in September 2023 that stated, in part: “We are proud to endorse Mark Robinson for Governor because he is a fellow warrior for freedom and shares the same values of faith and family as Moms for America.”
Newsmax’s Carl Higbie: “For those of you who don’t know @markrobinsonNC, he is the next Star!!!” Higbie added that “he is now the likely next Governor of North Carolina.”
Former Trump national security adviser and right-wing commentator Mike Flynn: “I stand and fully support this great PATRIOT to be the next Governor of North Carolina! @markrobinsonNC.”
Far-right troll Brenden Dilley: “I’m a big fan of this guy. I’ve met him, he’s a great gentleman. … Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson has won the North Carolina Republican primary for governor. That’s your next governor in North Carolina, God willing.”
Actor and right-wing commentator Dean Cain: “Go get ém @markrobinsonNC !! North Carolina needs you for Governor!”
Fox’s Sean Hannity defended Robinson, saying “Democrats have been trying to smear, slander, you know, besmirch, attack the lieutenant governor day in and day out." On the March 19 edition of his radio program, Hannity said, “Democrats have been trying to smear, slander, you know, besmirch, attack the lieutenant governor day in and day out. ... I watch what any politician like yourself goes through, and I do wonder. I'm like, why would anybody bother? And I know why you bother because you care.”
Radio host Buck Sexton to Robinson: “Mark, when you win, you’ve got to come on and celebrate with us, OK?”
Right-wing host Benny Johnson: “I just love the energy of this dude.” After airing Robinson’s campaign ad, Johnson said: “I just love the energy of this dude. And I love his story because he’s like an internet story. He’s like a hero of the internet. Guy just went to a town council meeting, gave a speech, and then is going to become governor. That’s like the stuff of the Founding Fathers.”
Reprinted with permission from Media Matters.
