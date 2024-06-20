North Carolina GOP Governor Nominee Defended Sexual Predators
Mark Robinson – the Republican nominee in this fall's gubernatorial race in North Carolina — is being scrutinized once again after social media posts defending sexual predators and domestic abusers have come to light.
According to a Tuesday report by the Washington Post, Robinson has a pattern of questioning the credibility of women who come forward publicly with accusations against powerful men of predatory and violent behavior. One example the Post noted was of Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who is currently serving a 16-year prison sentence in California for sexual assault. In that post, Robinson lamented Weinstein's guilty verdict and likened him to a ritual "sacrifice" in the name of modern feminism.
"Harvey Weinstein and the rest of these high profile Hollywood elites were merely sacrificial lambs. They have been slaughtered in order to smear the airwaves with talk of 'sexual harassment' and how pervasive the culture of 'toxic masculinity' is in America," Robinson wrote in a 2017 Facebook post. "Now that it's front and center and 'fresh' on the minds of the masses all they have to do is simply 'accuse' an enemy... then sit back and watch."
The Post also found that Robinson "repeatedly" posted about former NFL star running back Ray Rice, who was fired from the Baltimore Ravens in 2014 after a video emerged of him beating his fiancée (now wife), Janay Palmer, in an elevator while the two were arguing at a casino. In August of 2014, Robinson wrote about the incident on his Facebook page, appearing to blame Palmer for the altercation.
"Note to Ray Rice’s lady friend; I’m a 350lb man but aint no way in HELL I’m gonna’ slap no pro football player," he posted. "I’m to[sic] old for an a—whoopin’."
Robinson has also shared opinions on actor Bill Cosby, who admitted to plying women with drugs in 2005. He said at the time he had seven prescriptions for Quaaludes, which are a heavy sedative and muscle relaxer. While he was found guilty of sexual assault in 2018 and sentenced to three to 10 years in prison, his conviction was ultimately overturned on a technicality in 2021. According to the Post, one of the many conspiracy theories Robinson shared on social media was the claim that the Illuminati were behind sexual assault allegations against powerful men like Cosby.
Another favorite target of Robinson was Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault after then-President Donald Trump nominated him to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy in 2018. One meme he posted in September of 2018 called Ford "a false witness bearing deceiver of THE WOSRT[sic] KIND."
“When Democrats lose,” Robinson wrote in a 2017 Facebook post a month later, “... they make a new way to cry wolf by shouting SEXUAL HARASSMENT. And they will kill as many of their own with that new way as they need to, as long as they get their targets on the other side.”
Robinson is hoping to win back the governor's mansion in the Tar Heel State for Republicans after it was held by Democrat Roy Cooper for the last 8 years. He's running against Democrat Josh Stein, who is the current attorney general.
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.