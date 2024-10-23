Scandal-Scarred Robinson Embraced By Mike Flynn At Trump Event
North Carolina Republican gubernatorial nominee Mark Robinson recently spoke on the Trump-backed “ReAwaken America” tour, where he compared fighting the news media to battling Nazis at Normandy Beach. His speech was well-received by Trump ally and ReAwaken America co-organizer Mike Flynn, who asked the audience to donate to Robinson’s campaign.
Robinson’s rhetoric echoes that of former President Donald Trump, who has referred to the news media as the “enemy of the American people.” Trump has also explicitly threatened to use government resources to target news organizations.
Robinson has a long history of toxic remarks and antisemitic rhetoric on social media from his time as a right-wing commentator. Conservative media figures including Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump have supported his campaign.
Last month, CNN reported that Robinson made a “series of inflammatory comments on a pornography website’s message board more than a decade ago, in which he referred to himself as a 'black NAZI!' and expressed support for reinstating slavery.” Robinson responded by suing CNN.
Despite Donald Trump’s connections to Robinson, including endorsing his campaign, the former president has recently feigned ignorance of Robinson. But this past weekend, in a seemingly unannounced and little-noticed appearance, Robinson spoke at the ReAwaken America tour’s stop in Selma, North Carolina, alongside members of Trump’s “inner circle.”
The event featured speeches from Trump surrogates Eric Trump, Kash Patel, and Alina Habba, along with several extremists who have pushed the conspiracy theory that Hurricane Helene was a controlled or manipulated weather event. (ReAwaken America events have also hosted multiple antisemitic speakers.) Other stops on the tour have been held at a Trump property.
Co-organizer Clay Clark recently said that close friend Eric Trump and others requested the event because North Carolina “is a state that we need to win to restore President Donald J. Trump back into the White House.” Clark also organized Donald Trump’s October 21 event with pastors.
Robinson appeared on the second day of the Selma event on October 19. During his speech, Robinson told the audience about Allied forces fighting Nazi Germany during World War II, including at the Battle of Normandy. He then compared his “fight” against the news media to the D-Day landings by American troops, stating:
MARK ROBINSON: I guarantee you, CNN will not win that fight. They will not. Because we're going to take them to task, folks. It's high time that we stop being afraid of the news media. High time. Those boys in those Higgins boats weren't afraid of those Germans. Why in the hell should I be afraid of CNN?
Following the speech, Clark said that Robinson is “a real American hero.” Flynn, who is a potential member of Trump’s second administration, also praised Robinson, saying that “we need him in the governor's office,” and encouraged people to donate to his campaign to combat the “demons” fighting against them.
Reprinted with permission from Media Matters.
