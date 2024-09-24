'Disaster For Trump' As GOP Governors Cancel North Carolina Ad Buy
Democratic strategists and Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign believe that of all the states Donald Trump won in 2020, North Carolina is the one they have the best shot at flipping. Polls have been showing a very close race in that state, where Democratic optimism has increased thanks to a scandal involving GOP gubernatorial nominee Mark Robinson.
According to CNN, the Trump-endorsed Robinson made some extreme political statements on an adult website called Nude Africa from 2008-2012 — including boasting, "I'm a Black Nazi" and arguing in favor of reinstating slavery. And Democrats are hoping that the scandal will hurt Trump and help Harris in North Carolina.
On September 23, the conservative National Review's Audrey Fahlberg reported that Republican Governors Association (RGA) had decided against additional ad buys in North Carolina.
According to Fahlberg, "The news comes as the Robinson campaign continues to bleed staff. On Sunday, Robinson's campaign sent out a press release announcing that four employees resigned from his campaign: general consultant Conrad Pogorzelski III, campaign manager Christopher Rodriguez, finance director Heather Whillier, and deputy campaign manager Jason Rizk…. Four additional staffers not listed in that press release have also resigned, according to Pogorzelski, Robinson’s former general consultant."
RGA Communications Director Courtney Alexander told the National Review, "We don't comment on internal strategy or investment decisions, but we can confirm what's public: Our current media buy in North Carolina expires tomorrow, and no further placements have been made."
In response to Fahlberg's reporting, political strategist Simon Rosenberg tweeted, "This is a disaster for Trump."
Trump has been an avid Robinson supporter, even comparing him to the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
On X, Fahlberg also reported, "This comes after a Robinson fundraiser with RGA chairman & TN gov Bill Lee — originally scheduled for this week — was called off after CNN report, as first reported by NR on Fri."
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.
