'Trump Looks Bad' As He Pretends Ignorance Of Mark Robinson Scandal
When a reporter asked Donald Trump Thursday whether or not he plans to take back his endorsement for North Carolina GOP gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson, the ex-president replied: "Uhh I don’t know the situation."
Robinson came under fire last week after CNN reported that the MAGA candidate posted racially and sexually offensive comments on a pornography website's message board, and referred to himself as a "Black Nazi."
Several political experts and journalists were quick to put Trump — who endorsed Robinson earlier this year — on blast for his response.
Democratic strategist Keith Edwards replied: "How did he know there was a situation to not know about"
Politcal analyst and Vanity Fair special correspondent Molly Jong Fast said: "He doesn’t know the situation with Mark Robinson? NOT POSSIBLE"
MSNBC's Katie Phang replied: "In this video, Trump is either: (1) Lying about the Mark Robinson scandal. OR (2) Oblivious about the Mark Robinson scandal. Either way, Trump looks bad."
Mississippi Free Press news editor Ashton Pittman wrote: "It's funny seeing Mark Robinson put Trump in the same position he's been putting congressional Republicans in for 9 years now: 'I don't know, I haven't seen anything about it.'"
CNN senior reporter Edward Isaac-Dovere added: "Trump, who spends quite a bit of time paying attention to what’s popping online and on TV, has apparently managed to avoid hearing about the Mark Robinson 'situation'"
Watch the video below or at this link.
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.
- As Trump Scapegoats Jews, Nazi Infestation Of MAGA Is Impossible To Ignore ›
- 'I'm A Black Nazi': CNN Exposes Mark Robinson's Sordid Online Persona ›
- North Carolina GOP Governor Nominee Defended Sexual Predators ›
- If Mark Robinson Is Your Standard-Bearer, It's Time To Check Your Standards ›
- Trump doesn't talk Mark Robinson at NC rally after CNN report ... ›
- Trumpworld Scrambles to Assess How Much Mark Robinson Will ... ›
- Will Mark Robinson Derail Trump's Chances in North Carolina ... ›
- Trump endorses Mark Robinson for North Carolina governor and ... ›
- Trump compares North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson to 'Martin ... ›