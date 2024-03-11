The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
No, thanks

GOP Nominee To Run North Carolina Schools Is A QAnon Extremist

GOP Nominee To Run North Carolina Schools Is A QAnon Extremist

Michele Morrow

Michele Morrow, the Republican nominee for state superintendent of public instruction in North Carolina, frequently promoted the QAnon conspiracy theory in newly unearthed social media posts. She also referenced a QAnon-fueled conspiracy theory to suggest that actor Jim Carrey drinks the blood of children.

Morrow is a far-right commentator who has written for Newsmax and appeared on various media outlets. Her history includes marching in Washington, D.C., on January 6 (Morrow said that she didn’t storm the Capitol) and attacking public schools as “socialist indoctrination centers.” She espouses anti-LGBTQ views, such as saying during Pride Month in June 2023: “As a nurse, I want you to understand something: There is no pride in perversion.”

Morrow is also anti-Muslim: She has written that the country should “ban Islam” and “ban Muslims from elected offices.” (She has claimed “that she was only talking about supporters of radical Islam.”)

She won the Republican primary on March 5. North Carolina’s superintendent of public instruction oversees more than 2,000 schools and more than 100,000 teachers and administrators.

QAnon is the sprawling far-right conspiracy theory in which supporters claim that Donald Trump has been secretly working to take down pedophilia rings that are supposedly linked to high-profile politicians and entertainment figures, among others. The conspiracy theory has been linked to numerous acts of violence.

Over the years, Republican politicians including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) have promoted the conspiracy theory. Trump has also repeatedly promoted QAnon supporters online.

Morrow frequently engaged with the conspiracy theory in the lead up to the 2020 election.

One of the movement’s hashtags is WWG1WGA (“where we go one, we go all”). In 2020, Morrow posted the QAnon hashtag at least seven times.

Michele Morrow QAnon hashtag 3Michele Morrow 2 QAnon images 1Michele Morrow 2 QAnon images 2Michele Morrow 2 QAnon images 3

[1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7]

She has also responded to posts that mentioned “Q” and “QAnon.”

In 2020, she positively responded to a post about Trump going after drug cartels that had the hashtags “#qarmy #qanon #WWG1WGA #WWG1WGA_WORLDWIDE.”

Michele Morrow QAnon response 1

In 2019, she also responded “Yes! Prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law!” to a pro-QAnon post which stated, “POTUS 45 + Q + General Flynn + Mister Durham + AG Barr ... and many many other warriors are starting the storm ... 44 and his criminals will be brought to justice ... no mercy please !!!!”

Michele Morrow QAnon response 2

Additionally, in 2020 she promoted the QAnon-fueled adrenochrome conspiracy theory in response to a post about actor Jim Carrey and added the hashtag “JusticeIsComing”. The conspiracy theory essentially claims that elites are harvesting and drinking the blood of tortured children to extend the drinkers’ lives.

Michele Morrow Jim Carrey conspiracy theory

In 2020, Trump thanked Morrow after she praised him on CNN.

Reprinted with permission from Media Matters

From Your Site Articles
michele morrow

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Campaign Reports $10 Million Raised In 24 Hours Following Biden Speech

@reuters
Campaign Reports $10 Million Raised In 24 Hours Following Biden Speech

WASHINGTON, March 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's re-election campaign said on Sunday it raised $10 million in the 24 hours following a fiery State of the Union address, where he accused Donald Trump of threatening democracy and torpedoing a bill to tackle U.S. immigration woes.In a 68-minute address to Congress on Thursday, Biden also charged Trump, his Republican challenger in the November 5 election, with burying the truth about the January 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol and bowing to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Keep reading...Show less
biden campaign 2024

Coup Plotter Navarro Ordered To Report To Federal Prison On March 19

@reuters
Coup Plotter Navarro Ordered To Report To Federal Prison On March 19

Peter Navarro (with former President Donald Trump in foreground)

WASHINGTON, March 11 (Reuters) - Ex-Donald Trump adviser Peter Navarro has been ordered to report to prison this month, his lawyers said in a court filing, which could make him the first senior member of the former president's administration to do so for efforts to overturn his 2020 defeat.Navarro, who served as Trump's trade adviser, is due on March 19 to begin his four-month sentence for defying a subpoena from the U.S. House of Representatives committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, his lawyers revealed in a court filing late on Sunday.

Keep reading...Show less
peter navarro
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}