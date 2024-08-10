North Carolina GOP Nominee Urged Trump To Stage Military Coup
A video of Michele Morrow — the far-right conspiracy theorist that North Carolina Republicans nominated to be their general election candidate for public schools superintendent — has resurfaced in which she called on former President Donald Trump to initiate a military coup against the democratically elected government of the United States.
On Friday, CNN reporter Andrew Kaczynski tweeted the video of Morrow that she posted to her Facebook page in the days following her attendance at the January 6, 2021 rally that led up to the attack on the U.S. Capitol. In the video, Morrow insists that Trump is still the president of the United States, and urged him to subvert the rule of law in order to forcibly seize power from Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, who were president-elect and vice president-elect at the time.
"President Trump is still president until the 20th [of January]," she said. "And now, he has every player that participated in his sights. And they can all be arrested for treason."
"And, if the police won't do it, and if the Department of Justice won't do it, then he will have to enact the Insurrection Act," she continued. "In which case, the Insurrection Act completely puts the Constitution to the side and says now, the military rules all... so as long as he invokes the Insurrection Act before the inauguration, then he's going to be re-inaugurated. He's going to be put back in."
This isn't the first extreme statement Morrow has made: Earlier this year, she called for former President Barack Obama to be executed via firing squad on live television, in response to someone else's tweet calling for the 44th president to be incarcerated at Guantanamo Bay. She's also called for Biden to be assassinated in a tweet proclaiming: "KILL all TRAITORS!!!"
When CNN reporter Shimon Prokupecz confronted Morrow about her past statements, she notably didn't walk back her comments. She then snapped at Prokupecz for continuing to press her after she initially said "no comment."
"I have a question: Do you vote in North Carolina? Then keep your eyes on your own paper." Morrow said, despite CNN being a broadcast network and not a newspaper.
Morrow has no prior experience as an elected official, and is a registered nurse who homeschools her children. She's running on a platform of opposing critical race theory, and has referred to public schools as "socialism centers" and "indoctrination centers." If she wins in November, she will be the top official for all public schools in North Carolina, and will supervise an agency with a budget of roughly $12 billion.
Her only previous experience in politics was in her work for the Liberty First Grassroots PAC, where she served as spokesperson. The group has baselessly accused Obama of being a descendant of Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler, that some of the most notorious school shootings were "false flag" attacks staged in order to gin up support to pass gun reform laws and that the U.S. government somehow played a role in perpetrating the 9/11 terror attacks.
Watch Morrow's video below, or by clicking this link.
