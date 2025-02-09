Trump's Administration Is Run By (Racist) Frat Boys
Did you see the story about Marko Elez? He resigned as one of Elon Musk's tech wiz boys because of blowback from a series of racist and eugenicist rants he posted under an assumed name. Little Marko is one of Musk's raiders who burrowed into the Department of the Treasury’s multi-trillion dollar payment system and mucked about in records that included Americans’ Social Security payments, tax filings, refunds, Medicare and Medicaid payments, and other private information that has never before been broached by anyone, let alone by a bunch of teenagers and twenty-somethings with no authorization or security clearance to see the information that rightfully belongs to each private American citizen.
“Just for the record, I was racist before it was cool,” Elez posted last July. In September of last year Elez wanted us to know that “You could not pay me to marry outside of my ethnicity.” In December, Elez posted this gem: "I just want a eugenic immigration policy, is that too much to ask."
Well actually it is, you worthless little incel twerp.
Within 24 hours, Vice President JD Vance was calling for his reinstatement. “I obviously disagree with some of Elez’s posts, but I don’t think stupid social media activity should ruin a kid’s life,” Vance wrote on social media. The “kid” he wants to excuse from adult responsibility is 25 years old.
Musk was already making sure it would happen by posting this poll question on his X account: “Bring back @DOGE staffer who made inappropriate statements via a now deleted pseudonym?” Within hours Musk had his answer as 78 percent of his 385,000 followers who cast votes in his poll said yes.
By Friday afternoon at his press conference with the Japanese Prime Minister, Donald Trump had jumped on board agreeing with his vice president that Musk’s techno-terrorist shouldn't suffer because he posted some stupid racist eugenicist shit on social media.
This is the Trump-Musk-Vance version of white boy DEI: They want diverse opinions from young racists to counter the libs, don't you know. So here is the brilliant future we are looking at -- they're going to come after you if you have brown skin, they're going prosecute you if you've been disloyal or mean to Trump, they're going to send you back to the kitchen to pop out babies if you're a woman, and if the genetic roll of the dice awarded you with Black skin, you'd better just start running.
The Washington Post reported this morning that Elon Musk’s “ultimate goal” is to cut so much money and so many jobs from the American government that if it is to function at all it will be AI-automated and answerable to only one man, Donald Trump.
Trumps wants to toss out the other branches of government, Congress and the courts. He thinks the founders made a mistake when they created a separation of powers between the three branches with each of them balancing and checking the other. That's not the way it worked in South Africa! It is sure as hell not the way the Trump Organization worked when The Donald sat up there in Trump Tower and was answerable to no one. What's this shit about Congress telling him how much money he can have and what he can spend it on? The Donald didn't have a Board of Governors to argue with!
But not to worry: Musk and Trump have a new idea. They'll handle all the government money with a new deal X has made for a payment system using Visa! Who needs elections when you've got online polling? Don't worry about a thing. They'll leave voter ID up to Elon and Marko Elez and the rest of Musk’s techno wiz-children.
This is what they're working on behind the scenes, a system of AI-connected totalitarianism with Trump's golfing buddy oligarchs and Silicon Valley suck-ups at the top and everybody else relegated to the ranks of the forced-loyalty masses down below.
Birthright citizenship and equal protection of the laws for me but not thee; the Ten Commandments printed everywhere from car bumpers to the backs of cereal boxes; the right to vote for the following people, and I'll give you one guess who gets to make that list.
This is bad, folks. I'm serious. The only ones who are going save us are ourselves.
Lucian K. Truscott IV, a graduate of West Point, has had a 50-year career as a journalist, novelist, and screenwriter. He has covered Watergate, the Stonewall riots, and wars in Lebanon, Iraq, and Afghanistan. He is also the author of five bestselling novels. You can subscribe to his daily columns at luciantruscott.substack.com and follow him on Twitter @LucianKTruscott and on Facebook at Lucian K. Truscott IV.
Reprinted with permission from Lucian Truscott Newsletter.
- Judge Locks Musk And His Gang Out Of Treasury Data Systems -- For Now ›
- Treasury Security Staff Warns Against 'Insider Threat' From DOGE Hackers ›